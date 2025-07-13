Aso Rock Workshop: CIS charts path to economic growth           

L-R: Registrar and Chief Executive, Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) Ayo Adeonipekun; 1st Vice President, CIS, Fiona Ahimie; 13th President and Chairman of Council, CIS, Oluropo Dada, Member, National Working Committee of 2025 Annual National Workshop of CIS, Dr Oluwatoyin Sanni and Group Chairman, Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) PLC, Dr Umaru Kwairanga, during the pre-Workshop Press Interactive Session in Lagos at the weekend

By Peter Egwuatu

Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), has concluded arrangement to host a workshop, themed “Capital Formation in Nigeria: Strengthening Industry, Institutions, and Markets to Bolster a $1 trillion Economy” at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa on July 22, 2025.

This event aims to bring together industry experts, policymakers, and stakeholders to discuss strategies for enhancing capital formation and driving economic growth in Nigeria.

A statement from the Institute indicates that participants will discuss challenges and opportunities in capital formation in Nigeria, explore ways forward. “The workshop promises to be a significant event in Nigeria’s economic calendar, bringing together stakeholders to discuss critical issues and opportunities in capital formation. By exploring strategies to strengthen industries, institutions, and markets, participants can contribute to achieving the ambitious goal of a $1 trillion economy.”, according the statement.

The Institute’s 13th President and Chairman of Council, Oluropo Dada, highlighted the workshop’s objective: “We aim to set an agenda for the government to harness the capital market’s potential in achieving a $1 trillion economy. We’ll examine opportunities, challenges, and institutional needs, as well as review the operating environment, including the rule of law, to make our market and economy attractive to diverse investors.”

Alhaji Kwairanga, Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) PLC, echoed Dada’s sentiments, stating: “Our Institute is honored to host this workshop at Aso Rock Villa, thanks to the government’s support. We’ll bring together experts from the private and public sectors to demonstrate how the capital market can contribute to achieving a $1 trillion economy. Notably, the capital market has been at the forefront of embracing the Tinubu administration’s initiatives, showcasing its potential to drive the economy.”

The 1st Vice President, CIS, Fiona Ahimie added that: “I believe the theme of this workshop is crucial because Nigeria has immense internal capital that can be harnessed across various industries to build robust financial institutions. Rather than relying on external sources, we can tap into our own resources to drive growth. With this approach, Nigeria has the potential to become one of Africa’s largest economies, and we cannot only meet our own needs but also contribute significantly to other African countries.”