Army neutralizes two terrorists, arrests 11 suspects

By Evelyn Usman

The Nigerian Army has disclosed that it neutralized two terrorists and arrested 11 suspects during coordinated operations in some parts of the country, in two weeks.

Delta State recorded the highest number of apprehensions with seven arrests, according to statistics made available to Vanguard.

The suspects were reportedly arrested after troops of 63 Brigade Garrison raided a suspected Indigenous People of Biafra /Eastern Security Network hideout in Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area, capturing seven suspects and seizing a motorcycle, four mobile phones, and miscellaneous items.

Ondo State followed with two arrests after troops of 323 Artillery Regiment intercepted gunrunners in Igbara-Oke, Ifedore Local Government Area exposing links to a Kirikiri prison inmate orchestrating arms deals for Zamfara criminals.

Yobe State secured one arrest as troops of 120 Task Force Battalion apprehended a Nigerien-speaking terror suspect attempting to breach a security perimeter in Katarko, Gujba Local Government Area

In Borno State, two terrorist family members: an adult woman and child surrendered to troops in Bama after fleeing the Churchur enclave. The action was attributed

to mounting pressure on insurgent strongholds.

Sokoto operations saw troops neutralize two terrorists in Sabon Birni Local Government Area, with the recovery of three AK-47 rifles and a motorcycle abandoned by fleeing fighters.

In Kebbi State troops reclaimed 251 rustled cattle in Argungu Local Governemnt Area after rustlers fled an Army interception, while Delta troops separately seized 200 litres of illegal diesel along Warri’s Jeddo-Omadino axis.

Reaffirming the Nigerian Army’s resolve, its spokesperson, Lt. Col. Appolonia Anele, said ” these successful engagements reflect our resolute commitment to safeguarding national security. The tempo of operations will remain relentless as troops confront all forms of insecurity with professionalism and strategic precision.”