Army committed to protecting all Nigerians – COAS

Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, Chief of Army Staff



The Nigerian Army has reiterated its commitment to protecting Nigerians, as part of its sacred duty and constitutional responsibility.



Oluyede said this while briefing journalists on the occasion of the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2025 and the 162nd anniversary in Abuja.



The COAS was represented by the Chief Civil-Military Affairs (Army), Maj.-Gen. Gold Chibuisi.



He said the Nigerian Army was celebrating 162 years of selfless service, dedication, patriotism, loyalty and commitment to protecting families, friends, compatriots and safeguarding the sovereignty and integrity of Nigeria.



According to him, the Nigerian Army has grown exponentially over the years, surmounting all challenges that every generation of forebears has had to contend with.



He said Nigerian soldiers had participated in two great wars, conducted and concluded the Nigerian Civil War, and upheld the banner of peace in the West African subregion.



According to him, the soldiers have also projected peace and stability across the African continent.

“In recent times, our nation has had to contend with the enemies of peace and agents of chaos who have brought terrorism to our borders and caused a plethora of internal security issues.

“Notwithstanding, the Nigerian Army has risen to the occasion to deny these terrorists the opportunity to disrupt our socio-cultural heritage, or smear the sanctity of our sovereignty,” he said.

He said the theme of the 2025 NADCEL — “Developing the Soldier First Concept: Imperative for Nigerian Army’s Transformation Drive”-was chosen in line with the renewed drive to transform the Army by prioritising soldiers.

The COAS stated that the Army had made significant strides in innovation, research and development, civil-military relations, and technological advancements to equip soldiers better to carry out their constitutional responsibilities.

Oluyede said the celebration allowed the Army to recognise and honour the heroic contributions of officers and soldiers, past and present.