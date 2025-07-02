APGA releases timetable for 2025 bye-election primaries

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has released its official timetable and schedule of activities for the 2025 National and State Assembly bye-election primaries, in alignment with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) timetable.

According to a public notice signed by the party’s National Organizing Secretary, Ifeanyi Mbaeri, and issued from the National Secretariat in Abuja, the bye-elections will be held across two senatorial districts, five federal constituencies, and nine state constituencies on August 16, 2025.

The schedule begins with the sale and submission of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms from July 3 to July 9, 2025. This will be followed by the screening of aspirants on July 12, with appeal hearings slated for July 13.

Ward congresses to elect ad-hoc delegates will be conducted on July 15 across the respective electoral wards. Primary elections for the Senate, House of Representatives, and State Assemblies will take place on July 21, alongside the resolution of any disputes or appeals arising from the primaries.

The cost of the forms is pegged at ₦10 million for the Senate, ₦6 million for the House of Representatives, and ₦2.5 million for the State House of Assembly. However, the party announced concessions for specific groups.

“Female aspirants and aspirants living with disabilities shall pay only 50% of the amounts stipulated above for both the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms,” the notice stated.

Forms are available exclusively at the APGA National Secretariat and must be obtained via a non-refundable bank draft or manager’s cheque payable to the All Progressives Grand Alliance. Aspirants must return completed forms along with proof of payment, party membership card, and academic certificates.

Reiterating its discretion in the selection process, the party said: “The Party reserves the right and unfettered discretion to issue Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms to credible and eligible aspirants at any time before the scheduled primary election.”

APGA further stated that the schedule may be adjusted to reflect electoral realities and INEC directives.

“The dates specified above are subject to change. The Party reserves the right to make adjustments, provided such changes align with the INEC timetable,” Mbaeri added.

The party urged all prospective aspirants to comply strictly with its directives and electoral guidelines for the 2025 bye-elections.