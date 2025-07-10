APC chieftain backs Wike’s Abuja sanitation drive, urges public support

By Benjamin Njoku

Dr. Dennis Osahon Aikoriogie, a prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, has called on Nigerians—particularly residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)—to support the newly launched “Operation Sweep Abuja Clean” initiative by FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Describing the initiative as both timely and strategic, Aikoriogie said it addresses the growing challenges of street begging, scavenging, illegal street trading, and the menace of “one-chance” criminal activities within the capital city.

He emphasized that the operation goes beyond aesthetics and reflects purposeful leadership, aimed at restoring order, enhancing public safety, and upholding the rule of law in Abuja.

“This initiative is not just a beautification effort—it is a bold security intervention to protect lives and restore the dignity of the capital city,” he said.

The APC chieftain commended Wike’s commitment to transforming Abuja and called on residents, traditional leaders, civil society organizations, and political stakeholders to give the initiative their full support.

Aikoriogie stressed that security is a collective responsibility, urging citizens to report suspicious activities and cooperate with the Joint Task Force coordinating the operation, which comprises security agencies and relevant government departments.

“Wike has once again demonstrated strong political will and a commitment to positive transformation. This courageous move deserves more than praise—it deserves total support from all lovers of peace and progress,” he added.

Dr. Aikoriogie concluded by expressing optimism that, with sustained support, the initiative would restore Abuja’s status as a model city of cleanliness, orderliness, and security.