Anti-terrorism war: Drones take centre-stage  

…Security expert says Nigeria capable of defeating terrorists

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief, Gabriel Ewepu & Nnasom David

Drones have taken the centre-stage of the military operations against terrorists and bandits across the country.

A security expert and Chairman, EIB Group, Bright Echefu, who led the media on of his drone manufacturing company and other subsidiaries, in Abuja, yesterday said, with the latest drone technology Nigeria has the capacity defeat those terrorizing the nation.

Some of the latest technology platforms included the Damisa Combat Drone, which is a high-powered cutting-edge VTOL fixed-wing UAV designed for versatility and endurance, combining vertical take-off and landing capcity with the speed and efficiency of a fixed-wing flight.

It features advanced surveillance systems, long-range communication and precision targeting-making it ideal for tactical operations in challenging environments.

The company also produces the Arginin Reconnaissance Drones designed for high-performance reconnaissance and surveillance missions.

Others include the Arsenio BFLY, and Xander Reconnaissance Drones, as well as, attack drones with capacity to take out terrorists in remote, difficult terrains.

He said his company was in partnership with the Nigerian military and other security agencies, with a view to providing the military online, real-time intelligence to aid the operations.

An elated Mr. Echefu disclosed that the drones were 100 percent produced by Nigerians and staff of the company were Nigerians.

According to him, the Nigerian government has recognized that the need to allow home-grown companies to thrive.

He said: “There are policies to assist indigenous companies. So that’s why the federal government has made it mandatory that before you start looking outside, look inwards to see any company in Nigeria that offers the services that you require, or they have the products that you want to buy.

“So that’s what has helped us. And if you notice, we are doing a lot of equipment production for the security agencies in Nigeria. And that’s because of the policies of the government.

“Nigeria doesn’t import drones anymore. They rely on local manufacturing companies like us. Even bombs are also produced locally, and a lot of things.

“Our company has been producing bullets for a long time, and even started producing assault rifles.

“So a lot of the things currently used in the North-East and some other locations are actually home-grown solutions.

“We are grateful to this government. It has never been better. Now, these elements we are referring to are trends that have been there for a very long time. They are within us.

“Nigeria now has the capacity not to depend on any other country for its security, and that is 100%. Nigeria has capacity right now to end this urgency with the amount of local companies that are investing heavily.

“Most of the products we produce here actually are produced locally. There’s no foreigner in our company, everybody is a Nigerian, and, we have serious patronage from the Nigerian military, and that is just the reason why we are growing because they actually believe in what we are doing.

“They are supporting us in the area of research, protection, patronage as well.

“So, there are policies that have been adjusted to accommodate the fact that we are spending a lot of money on research. So, they support it effectively.

“And that process is an ongoing process compared to what it was in 2010, 2008, during the major Boko Haram activities, a lot has improved right now. It’s also unfortunate that the military does not promote what successes they have recorded.”

He also maintained that, the Armed Forces of Nigeria have been largely quiet about their successes against terrorist and bandits.

He said, “If I tell you how many (terrorists and bandits) have been neutralized, you will l be shocked by the numbers, and again, recently there was a jailbreak in Niger Republic. A lot of the elements from that side also have migrated into Nigeria. So, you can understand that the pressure on the Armed Forces of Nigeria is quite heavy but they are doing extremely well right now.

“We have lost a lot of soldiers trying to save their country. So, a lot has gone into it and they are doing a whole lot, I am speaking from experience.”

He also explained that during night operations they use “electro-optical devices that allow us to be able to see things, even down into shrubs. We have thermal imaging equipment that can allow us to use the heat emissions from the body to tell that somebody is actually hiding in that place. So, the technology has gone past that you can find anybody, even if you are in the house.

Saves FX

The Chairman said that his company has save the nation a lot in what should have been FX flight in the purchase of imported drones and other equipment now locally produced.

His words, “Most of the products that are made in Nigeria are sold in Naira. So, in terms of foreign exchange now, with these local manufacturers, it has helped to reduce foreign exchange.

“Our services to the military has saved Nigeria a lot of foreign exchange and it is hard to determine the amount but I can tell you that I am not just the only one that is into supporting the various sectors, local productions because there is a lot going on. People are producing even tractors in Nigeria now.

“At the moment, EIB Stratlock as a company has more than a thousand staff, and most of them are not in the office but are in the field, and we also have a lot of troops attached to our operations.

“Actually, the challenge I have now is demand. The demand is too much and we do not have enough capacity to meet the demand. That’s the honest truth.

“My message to the Nigerian government is this, the path they followed now to encourage Nigerians and Nigerian companies to thrive needs to do what foreign companies are doing and I know there are a lot of other companies desiring patronage and support. I feel they should extend the same to them.

“They have supported us to get up to this point and I believe other companies can benefit from the same thing.”