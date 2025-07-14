Ambassador Ajadi mourns Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona

…Describes Late Monarch as a Symbol of Peace, Development, and Integrity

Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, Southwest Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and the party’s 2023 governorship candidate in Ogun State, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, who died on Sunday, July 13, at the age of 91.

In an emotional condolence message issued on Monday, Ajadi described the revered traditional ruler as “a timeless icon of Yoruba royalty, an agent of peace, and a pillar of development whose reign brought honour not only to the Ijebu people but to the entire Yoruba nation and Nigeria at large.”

“The news of Kabiyesi’s passing is devastating. It is indeed the end of an era,” Ajadi said. “Oba Sikiru Adetona was a monarch whose life and reign embodied wisdom, courage, and unyielding commitment to the well-being of his people. His departure is a monumental loss not just to Ijebuland, but to the entire Nigerian federation.”

Born on May 10, 1934, Oba Adetona ascended the throne on April 2, 1960, making him one of the longest-reigning monarchs in Africa. His 65-year reign was marked by bold leadership, progressive ideas, and a firm commitment to constitutional democracy. Widely respected for his modern outlook and unflinching stance on national issues, the monarch was known for his frankness, intellect, and far-reaching influence.

Oba Adetona hailed from the House of Anikinaiya in the Ijebu Kingdom and maintained enduring ties across Nigeria’s political and traditional spectrums. Notably, he shared a nearly six-decade-long friendship with former President Muhammadu Buhari, who also passed away on the same day, just hours before the Awujale.

Commenting on the coincidence, Ajadi remarked, “It is deeply symbolic that Oba Adetona left this world within hours of his close friend, former President Muhammadu Buhari. Nigeria has lost two of its greatest elder statesmen on the same day. May their souls find eternal peace.”

Ajadi extended his condolences to the royal family of the Awujale, the Council of Obas in Ogun State, and the entire people of the Ijebu Kingdom, urging them to draw strength from the remarkable legacy Oba Adetona leaves behind.

“As we mourn, we must also celebrate a life well-lived. Kabiyesi was not just a traditional ruler—he was a national conscience. He lived through some of Nigeria’s most turbulent political periods and remained a steadfast voice for justice and order,” he added.

Oba Adetona’s reign oversaw major transformations in Ijebuland, including advancements in education, infrastructure, and economic development. He was instrumental in modernizing the traditional institution, ensuring that the monarchy remained relevant in Nigeria’s evolving democratic context.

Ajadi concluded by calling on the younger generation to emulate the values of the late monarch. “Let the life of Oba Adetona teach us about selflessness, courage, and service. He stood for truth even when it was unpopular. That is the true mark of leadership.”