Aiyedatiwa receives PDP deputy governorship candidate, Akingbaso, other defectors to APC

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The deputy governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in Ondo state in the 2024 election and the House of Representatives member Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency, Hon Festus Akingbaso, has defected to the ruling All Progressive Congress with over 10,000 party members.

They defied the rain to defect to the ruling party in ldanre area of the state.

Receiving them, the state governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa eulogized Hon. Akingbaso for leading his teeming supporters and party faithful from PDP to APC.

Aiyedatiwa who was represented by his deputy Dr Olayide Adelami,congratulated the people of Idanre and Ifedore for having a worthy son and a good representative.

He said that “I want to congratulate our people in Idanre and Ifedore for having a worthy son, who has been representing you well at the national assembly.

” Hon Akingbaso has witnessed all that the APC is doing in Ondo state and at the federal level. We are happy to receive him and members of the PDP” the governor said.

The governor expressed satisfaction at the reforms of President Tinubu-led government, which according to him, are already producing positive results in many areas of the economy.

While handing the party’s flag to Hon. Akingbaso, chairman of the party, Engr Ade Adetimehin, said Idanre and Ifedore will henceforth record 100 percent votes for the APC, with the defection of the federal lawmaker.

Adetimehin said that “The federal constituency used to be divided for APC and PDP but with the defection of Hon Akingbaso to our party Idanre/Ifedore will henceforth record 100 percent votes for the APC”

He called on the people to support President Bola Tinubu in his Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at brining succor to the common man. He said Ondo state is now fully for the APC.

In his remarks, Hon. Festus Akingbaso thanked Governor Aiyedatiwa for providing purposeful leadership, and prioritising the welfare of the people of the state.

Akingbaso said he took the decision to join the APC to support the governor in his quest to bring governance closer to the grassroots.

According to h”As a member of the national assembly for two years, I have witnessed the giant strides of President Tinubu at the top level and it is important that I bring my supporters to work with the Governor in Ondo for the overall success of the party”

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Dr Kola Ademujimi, Chief of Staff to former Governor Olusegun Mimiko, expressed satisfaction at the reforms of President Bola Tinubu and passed a vote of confidence on the president.

Ademujimi promised that Idanre/Ifedore will support Governor Aiyedatiwa to enable the President return for another term.

Dignitaries present at the ceremony include Senator representing Ondo central senatorial district, Sen. Niyi Adegbomire, Executive Director, Corporate Services of NDDC, Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde, Member representing Akure North/South federal constituency, Hon. Derin Adesida, Ondo state commissioner for women affairs and social development, Dr Seun Osemaye, Member representing Idanre in the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Oluwatosin Ajirotutu, among others.