Ahmed Musa vows to restore Kano Pillars’ lost glory

Ahmed Musa, Super Eagles captain and newly appointed general manager of Kano Pillars Football Club, has pledged to reposition the club and restore its reputation as one of Africa’s foremost football institutions.

Musa’s pledge is contained in a statement issued by the club’s Media and Communications Directorate on Tuesday in Kano.

Musa, who made the commitment on Monday during a familiarisation meeting with the club’s chairman, Alhaji Ali Umar, and other board members, expressed his readiness to work with all stakeholders to transform the club’s fortunes.

The former Leicester City and CSKA Moscow forward described Kano Pillars as one of Nigeria’s most successful football clubs, stressing that its recent challenges must be tackled through collective effort and strategic planning.

“Kano Pillars is our club and one of the most successful in Nigeria, but in recent years, the story has changed,” Musa said.

“I want to assure everyone here that with your support and the backing of the board members, I will do everything possible to reposition the club and make it one of the finest not only in Africa but also globally.

“Having played here and with the experience I gained in Europe, I believe I can contribute meaningfully to help the club achieve its full potential,” he said.

He noted that success would require unity of purpose, professionalism, and unwavering commitment from management, players, supporters, and other partners.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State recently approved Musa’s appointment as manager of the state-owned professional clubside as part of efforts to revamp the club and align it with international best practices.

The club, a four-time Nigeria Professional Football League champion, is targeting a new era of growth and excellence under Musa’s leadership. (NAN)