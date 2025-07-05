5 youths arrested for illegal mining in Kano 

By Bashir Bello

KANO – At least five youths have been arrested for engaging in illegal mining activities at Salihawa Village, under the jurisdiction of Rinji ward in Gwarzo Local Government Area, despite the ban on all forms of mining in the area.

The arrests followed by the directive by the Chairman of Gwarzo Local Government area, Dr. Mani Tsoho which prohibited all forms of mining activities in the area due to security concerns.

A statement by the Zonal Information Officer, Gwarzo Zone, Auwalu Musa Yola said operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC enforced the ban directive leading to the arrests.

“The NSCDC Commandant, CSC Aminu Muhammad Hildu, led the operation and handed over the suspects to the Chairman of Gwarzo Local Government, Dr. Mani Tsoho Gwarzo, at his office on Monday morning”.

The Chairman expressed his displeasure at the youths’ disobedience and reaffirmed that the local government council had announced the ban on mining activities through various channels, including radio broadcasts and mosque announcements during Friday prayers.

Dr. Tsoho, however, commended the NSCDC commandant and his team for their efforts and directed that the suspects be dealt with according to the law.