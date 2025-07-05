5 least expensive Huawei phones

By Patrick Igwe

Huawei may dominate the premium segment with folding phones and flagship cameras, but its budget lineup is just as important, especially in markets like Nigeria.



While the brand may be well known for its high end devices and flagship camera phones, they haven’t forgotten users who want affordable, everyday smartphones.

In Nigeria, Huawei continues to serve the budget segment with its Y series and some entry level Nova models that provide decent features without draining your wallet.

If you’re looking for a reliable phone for calls, social media, and light browsing, here are the five least expensive Huawei smartphones available in Nigeria right now and are under N100,000.

1. Huawei Y5p



This is the most affordable Huawei smartphone you’ll find in stores. The Y5p is simple and compact, making it ideal for first time smartphone users or people who just need a basic second phone. It comes with 2 GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage, and a small 5.45 inch display. The 8 MP rear camera and 5 MP selfie camera are enough for basic photos, and the 3020 mAh battery gives you a full day of light use. It’s not a powerhouse, but it does the essentials well.

2. Huawei Y5c or Y5 Prime



These models are a slight step up from the Y5p, with modest improvements in camera quality and design. You still get a compact form factor, and RAM remains in the 1 to 2 GB range. Some versions of the Y5 Prime feature a 13 MP rear camera and better audio, which makes it a good pick for someone who just wants a phone that works. This price point is ideal for students, seniors, or anyone who doesn’t need advanced features.

3. Huawei Y6p



The Y6p is a fan favorite in the low cost category. For its price, it offers excellent battery life with a 5000 mAh battery, a larger 6.3 inch display, and even a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13 MP main sensor, a 5 MP ultrawide, and a 2 MP depth sensor. It also comes with 3 or 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, which is impressive for its class. This phone feels a lot more complete than the basic models and can handle light multitasking and social media comfortably.

4. Huawei Y7p or Y7a



The Y7 series offers a well rounded experience for those who want a budget phone with a more modern look and feel. These models feature a 6.39 to 6.67 inch screen, a triple rear camera system with a 48 MP main lens, 4 GB RAM, and 128 GB of storage. The battery is reliable at 4000 to 5000 mAh, and the performance is good enough for everyday apps and light games. The Y7a in particular includes a more polished design and faster charging.

5. Huawei Nova Y62



The Nova Y62 pushes into the entry level midrange crossover but still ranks as one of the most affordable Huawei phones. It features a 6.75 inch display, a 50 MP main camera, and a large 5000 mAh battery. It also comes with 4 GB RAM and enough storage for casual users. For users who want a stylish device with solid performance but still need to stick to a tight budget, the Nova Y62 hits the sweet spot. These five phones prove that you don’t need to spend hundreds of thousands of naira to get a dependable smartphone. Whether you need a first phone, a simple backup device, or a daily driver for basic use, Huawei’s affordable options offer good value for money without compromising on essential features.

Vanguard News