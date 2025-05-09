9 Android phones under N300,000 with quality cameras

Oppo Reno 8T via Gizmochina

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Nigerians often prioritise android phones camera quality due to the prevalence of social media and the desire for high-quality photos and videos for content creation and sharing.

For many users, the camera is one of the most important features as they check for high-resolution sensors, optical image stabilisation (OIS), and low-light performance.

Smartphones are more affordable and convenient compared to traditional cameras, making them a practical and accessible tool for capturing moments.

Here is a list of affordable Android phones under N300,000 with good camera quality, focusing on models available in Nigeria and known for their quality camera performance.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is one of the affordable and reliable android phones which features a stunning AMOLED display, a capable Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor, and a quality camera system. The rear camera is (48MP Main, 13MP Ultrawide, 5MP Macro), while its Front Camera uses a 13MP (megapixels).

Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G

For lovers of photography, the Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G is the right pick for you. It features an impressive triple-lens system and a 64MP main sensor, as well as a sleek design, a powerful processor, and a smooth 120Hz display.

Infinix Hot 30 5G

The Infinix Hot 30 5G offers a compelling blend of performance. With a 50MP dual-camera setup and a 16MP front camera, this is an efficient choice for capturing great moments.

It boasts a smooth 120Hz display, a capable MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, and a versatile triple-camera system.

Realme 11 Pro+5G

The Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is a sleek and powerful device which features a stunning, curved AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, and a 108MP main camera.

The device features a 100MP OIS ProLight Camera with a 26mm wide-angle lens, f/1.8 aperture, and PDAF. It also includes a 2MP depth-sensing camera.

OPPO Reno 8T 5G

The OPPO Reno 8T 5G is designed with a powerful Snapdragon 695 processor and a 108MP main camera. For those seeking efficient performance and lovers, this is a perfect choice for you.

Itel Vision 3

The itel Vision 3 features an 8MP dual rear camera system with an auxiliary lens and a 5MP front-facing camera. The rear camera also includes an LED flash and can record video at 720p@30fps or 1080p@30fps. The phone comes with a 6.60-inch touchscreen display (HD+). Itel Vision 3 is powered by a 1.6 MHz octa-core processor.

The Itel Vision 3 features an 8MP dual rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The rear camera includes an 8MP wide lens and a VGA auxiliary lens.

Tecno Spark 10 Pro

The Tecno Spark 10 Pro has a single SIM slot, supporting 4G LTE. It features a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device also has a 32MP front camera with dual flash and a 50MP AI triple rear camera with dual flash.

According to TECNO Mobile, the device has a 50MP AI Triple Rear Camera with dual flash and a 32MP Front Camera with dual flash. The main camera sensor is 50MP, and it also includes a QVGA sensor.

Other features include Rear Camera: 50MP AI Triple Rear Camera with dual flash and

Front Camera: 32MP with dual flash.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G features a triple-lens rear camera system with a 50MP main lens, a 2MP depth lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The front-facing camera is a 13MP lens, the rear camera setup includes autofocus and flash, while the front camera lacks autofocus and flash.

The device also allows video recording at 1080p at 30fps, and slow motion at 120fps at 720p.

Infinix Hot 30 Play

The Infinix Hot 30 Play has a large 6.82-inch HD+ display and the device’s rear camera is a dual-lens setup: a 16MP main camera and a QVGA (unspecified) secondary camera. The front-facing camera is 8MP.

