5 cheapest Samsung phones to buy

Samsung remains one of the most trusted smartphone brands, offering phones that combine reliable performance, durable batteries and quality displays across different price ranges. The good news is that you don’t have to spend a premium amount to own a Samsung phone that handles everyday tasks with ease.
Whether you’re looking for your first Android smartphone, replacing an ageing device or shopping for a dependable secondary phone, Samsung’s Galaxy A series has several budget-friendly options that deliver good value for money.
Here are five Samsung smartphones available in Nigeria for relatively affordable amount, along with their standout features.
1. Samsung Galaxy A05
The Galaxy A05 is Samsung’s entry-level offering designed for users who want a dependable smartphone without stretching their budget. It features a large screen for watching videos, browsing the web and social media, while its 50MP main camera captures detailed photos in good lighting.
Specifications
- Display: 6.7-inch PLS LCD (720 × 1600)
- Processor: MediaTek Helio G85
- Operating system: Android 13
- Rear cameras: 50MP + 2MP
- Front camera: 8MP
- RAM/Storage: 6GB/64GB
- Battery: 5,000mAh
- Other features: Dual SIM, 3.5mm headphone jack
Why buy it?
The Galaxy A05 delivers excellent value for users who want a large display, reliable battery life and a capable camera at one of Samsung’s lowest price points.
2. Samsung Galaxy A06
Built as an upgrade to the A05, the Galaxy A06 offers improved software, fast charging and dependable everyday performance. It’s suitable for streaming, messaging, browsing and light gaming.
Specifications
- Display: 6.7-inch PLS LCD
- Processor: MediaTek Helio G85
- Operating system: Android 14
- Rear cameras: 50MP + 2MP
- Front camera: 8MP
- RAM/Storage: 4GB/64GB
- Battery: 5,000mAh with 25W fast charging
- Other features: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm headphone jack
Why buy it?
Fast charging, dependable battery life and Samsung’s clean software experience make it a practical choice for everyday smartphone users.
3. Samsung Galaxy A15 (4GB + 128GB)
The Galaxy A15 brings premium features to the budget segment, most notably its Full HD+ Super AMOLED display that delivers richer colours and deeper contrast than standard LCD panels. The generous storage also means more room for photos, videos and apps.
Specifications
- Display: 6.5-inch Super AMOLED (1080 × 2340)
- Processor: Octa-core
- Rear cameras: 50MP + 5MP + 2MP
- Front camera: 13MP
- RAM/Storage: 4GB/128GB
- Battery: 5,000mAh
- Connectivity: NFC, USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.3, Dual SIM
Why buy it?
If display quality matters to you, the Galaxy A15 offers one of the best screens available in this price category while providing enough storage for everyday use.
4. Samsung Galaxy A16 LTE (6GB + 128GB)
The Galaxy A16 LTE is aimed at users who need extra memory for smoother multitasking. It combines a large AMOLED display with increased RAM and expandable storage, making it suitable for heavier daily use.
Specifications
- Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED (1080 × 2340)
- Processor: Octa-core
- Rear cameras: 50MP + 5MP + 2MP
- Front camera: 13MP
- RAM/Storage: 6GB/128GB
- Battery: 5,000mAh
- Other features: USB Type-C, Dual SIM, expandable storage up to 1.5TB
Why buy it?
The additional RAM provides smoother app switching, while the vibrant AMOLED display makes streaming and gaming more enjoyable.
5. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (4GB + 64GB)
For buyers who want faster mobile connectivity without spending heavily, the Galaxy A14 5G stands out. Its Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate delivers smoother scrolling than many competing budget smartphones.
Specifications
- Display: 6.6-inch PLS LCD (1080 × 2408) with 90Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Octa-core
- Rear cameras: 50MP + 2MP + 2MP
- Front camera: 13MP
- RAM/Storage: 4GB/64GB
- Battery: 5,000mAh
- Other features: 5G connectivity, expandable storage up to 1TB, USB Type-C, NFC, fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm headphone jack
Why buy it?
Its 90Hz display, expandable storage and support for 5G networks make it one of Samsung’s strongest value-for-money smartphones in this price range.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.