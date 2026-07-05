5 cheapest Samsung phones to buy

Samsung remains one of the most trusted smartphone brands, offering phones that combine reliable performance, durable batteries and quality displays across different price ranges. The good news is that you don’t have to spend a premium amount to own a Samsung phone that handles everyday tasks with ease.

Whether you’re looking for your first Android smartphone, replacing an ageing device or shopping for a dependable secondary phone, Samsung’s Galaxy A series has several budget-friendly options that deliver good value for money.

Here are five Samsung smartphones available in Nigeria for relatively affordable amount, along with their standout features.

1. Samsung Galaxy A05

The Galaxy A05 is Samsung’s entry-level offering designed for users who want a dependable smartphone without stretching their budget. It features a large screen for watching videos, browsing the web and social media, while its 50MP main camera captures detailed photos in good lighting.

Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch PLS LCD (720 × 1600)

Processor: MediaTek Helio G85

Operating system: Android 13

Rear cameras: 50MP + 2MP

Front camera: 8MP

RAM/Storage: 6GB/64GB

Battery: 5,000mAh

Other features: Dual SIM, 3.5mm headphone jack

Why buy it?

The Galaxy A05 delivers excellent value for users who want a large display, reliable battery life and a capable camera at one of Samsung’s lowest price points.

2. Samsung Galaxy A06

Built as an upgrade to the A05, the Galaxy A06 offers improved software, fast charging and dependable everyday performance. It’s suitable for streaming, messaging, browsing and light gaming.

Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch PLS LCD

Processor: MediaTek Helio G85

Operating system: Android 14

Rear cameras: 50MP + 2MP

Front camera: 8MP

RAM/Storage: 4GB/64GB

Battery: 5,000mAh with 25W fast charging

Other features: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm headphone jack

Why buy it?

Fast charging, dependable battery life and Samsung’s clean software experience make it a practical choice for everyday smartphone users.

3. Samsung Galaxy A15 (4GB + 128GB)

The Galaxy A15 brings premium features to the budget segment, most notably its Full HD+ Super AMOLED display that delivers richer colours and deeper contrast than standard LCD panels. The generous storage also means more room for photos, videos and apps.

Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch Super AMOLED (1080 × 2340)

Processor: Octa-core

Rear cameras: 50MP + 5MP + 2MP

Front camera: 13MP

RAM/Storage: 4GB/128GB

Battery: 5,000mAh

Connectivity: NFC, USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.3, Dual SIM

Why buy it?

If display quality matters to you, the Galaxy A15 offers one of the best screens available in this price category while providing enough storage for everyday use.

4. Samsung Galaxy A16 LTE (6GB + 128GB)

The Galaxy A16 LTE is aimed at users who need extra memory for smoother multitasking. It combines a large AMOLED display with increased RAM and expandable storage, making it suitable for heavier daily use.

Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED (1080 × 2340)

Processor: Octa-core

Rear cameras: 50MP + 5MP + 2MP

Front camera: 13MP

RAM/Storage: 6GB/128GB

Battery: 5,000mAh

Other features: USB Type-C, Dual SIM, expandable storage up to 1.5TB

Why buy it?

The additional RAM provides smoother app switching, while the vibrant AMOLED display makes streaming and gaming more enjoyable.

5. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (4GB + 64GB)

For buyers who want faster mobile connectivity without spending heavily, the Galaxy A14 5G stands out. Its Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate delivers smoother scrolling than many competing budget smartphones.

Specifications

Display: 6.6-inch PLS LCD (1080 × 2408) with 90Hz refresh rate

Processor: Octa-core

Rear cameras: 50MP + 2MP + 2MP

Front camera: 13MP

RAM/Storage: 4GB/64GB

Battery: 5,000mAh

Other features: 5G connectivity, expandable storage up to 1TB, USB Type-C, NFC, fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm headphone jack

Why buy it?

Its 90Hz display, expandable storage and support for 5G networks make it one of Samsung’s strongest value-for-money smartphones in this price range.

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