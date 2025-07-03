3 die in P-Harcourt road crash

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— Three persons have died, while four persons sustained injuries in a motor accident in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The accident occurred on Monday around Eliozu area of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

Another account said five persons died in the accident and that three were students of the University of Port Harcourt, UNIPORT.

It was gathered that a mini-bus carrying passengers was heading towards Rumuokoro area before the accident happened.

A source said the mini-bus collided with a trailer along the East-West Road, noting that the accident was fatal.

The source, who witnessed the accident alleged that the cause of the accident was brake failure, which led to the collision between the two vehicles.

The Public Relations Officer, Port Harcourt Sector Command, Federal Road Safety Corp, FRSC, Amarachi Ekwere, confirmed the accident.

Ekwere said the personnel of the command ensured that the scene was properly cleared of debris and road obstructions removed to prevent further accidents.

Ekwere said the tragic road traffic crash occurred Monday, along the East West Road by the back of Bori Camp.

She said the accident involved a truck with registration number BRA454XA and a white Mini Bus with registration number FGG801ZD, explaining that the impact of the collision was severe, resulting in the deaths of three persons, including a male child and two females.

She said: “Report of a road traffic crash today between a truck with reg no BRA454XA and a white Mini Bus with reg no: FGG801ZD along East West road by back of Bori Camp about 10:40hrs involving seven persons, three females, three males and a child.

“When our operatives arrived the scene of the crash, they rushed the victims to University of Port Harcourt teaching Hospital, UPTH, where three persons persons, two females and one child were confirmed dead.

“The Corpse were deposited in a morgue in Port Harcourt. An eye witness attributed the cause of the auto crash to brake failure. Our men ensured that the scene was properly cleared of debris and road obstructions removed.”