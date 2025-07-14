2027: Step aside for younger leaders – LP chieftain tells Tinubu, Atiku

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – A chieftain of the Labour Party (LP) and former National Assembly candidate, Dr Ezeh Emmanuel Ezeh, has urged President Bola Tinubu and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to step aside from the 2027 presidential race to allow younger leaders to emerge.

Dr Ezeh made the appeal while addressing journalists in Abuja on Sunday, stressing the need for a generational shift in Nigerian politics.

He called on both Tinubu and Atiku to act as statesmen and support younger candidates, warning that their continued involvement in elections could deepen regional divisions and threaten national unity.

“Both President Tinubu and Alhaji Atiku belong to the old generation of Nigerian politics. The time has come for these two old war horses to call it a day in electoral contests,” Ezeh said.

He recalled his earlier call for President Tinubu to prioritise conducting a credible and transparent 2027 general election instead of seeking re-election.

He noted that Tinubu’s rumoured interest in a second term is already heating up the political space, especially with reports of him recruiting incumbent governors, particularly from the South.

Speaking on Atiku, Ezeh expressed concern that the former Vice President’s alleged ambition to contest under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) could damage the unity of the opposition.

“Atiku is busy creating the impression in the North that the coalition is all about his presidential ambition. Two years to the election, Nigeria is already divided along regional lines. This is not a good omen for our country,” he said.

Ezeh also criticised the idea of political entitlement, referencing Tinubu’s 2023 claim that the 2014 opposition merger was his initiative and that it was therefore his ‘turn’ to be President.

He compared this to Atiku’s alleged belief that the ADC should now serve his own ambition in 2027.

“Can we not see that this mentality is pulling us back as a country? Nigerians yearn for peace and progress. Enough of these old tactics,” Ezeh asserted.

He further criticised Atiku’s past political moves, stating that his refusal to honour the power rotation principle plunged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) into what he called a ‘political coma.’

He cited Atiku’s presidential bids in 2019 and 2023, during which powerful Northern figures rallied behind him.

“In 2027, Atiku should rest and demonstrate to President Tinubu that their time has been spent. Both men should recognise that they are like the two sides of an old coin and stop distracting Nigerian youths,” he said.

Ezeh also warned Atiku not to be swayed by politicians from the South East who are reportedly encouraging him to contest on the assumption that he can secure Northern votes to defeat Tinubu. He stressed that Nigerians are tired of tribal politics and want a new direction.

However, Ezeh expressed optimism about the coalition platform of the ADC, saying it has gained momentum, particularly after Mallam Nasir El-Rufai’s statement that the presidency should remain in the South until 2031.

“Many Nigerians expected that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar should have supported his 2019 presidential running mate, Mr Peter Obi, for the PDP ticket instead of jumping into the arena to contest with Wike,” Ezeh added.