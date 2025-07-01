2026 Commonwealth Games: Tinubu receives King’s baton, unifies Nigerians with sports

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has assured the country of unity through various sporting activities, which the Federal Government is heavily funding.



Tinubu said this at the presentation of the King’s Baton Relay ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Games, scheduled to be held between July 23 and August 2 in Glasgow, Scotland.

The President, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), stated that the present administration is committed to uniting Nigeria through sports.

“We reiterate our dedication to promoting peace through sports.

“The arrival of the King’s Baton from June 27 to July 2 is a testament to our commitment to the Commonwealth family and the ideals it represents.

“The arrival of King’s Baton is more than just a relay, it is an opportunity to showcase our rich cultural heritage, vibrant diversity and boundless potential.

“It allows us to reiterate our dedication to peace, understanding our sustainable development through the unifying power of Sports.

“We recognise the symbolism of this Baton, much like the Olympic Torch, ignites a collective passion and shared anticipation and the renewed determination as we look forward to the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

“Our athletes have consistently demonstrated their prowess on the global stage and brought glory and honour to our country.

“Nigeria has continued to shine since our first participation in 1950 and we are determined to build on this successes.”

Tinubu commended the leadership of the National Sports Commission (NSC), noting that their professionalism has placed Nigeria as the leading sporting nation in Africa.

” This has also made sports one of the key drivers of the economy in line with the best international standard, as expertly driven by the National Sports Commission under my watch.

“I commend the NSC under the leadership of Shehu Dikko and the NOC and other members of the planning committee for this event, for their hard work, which ensured that we not only hosted but also infused it with our national spirit.

He urged the athletes to train hard and uphold the spirit of sportsmanship, as they carry the hopes of 250 million Nigerians.

He said that efforts are geared towards ensuring reforms in the system to harness the potential of the youth, and I urge private and public individuals to embrace it.

NSC Chairman, Shehu Dikko, said the event was a platform to announce Nigeria’s intention to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

“Subject to Presidential approval, Nigeria intends to formally bid to host the 2030 Centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games.

“Nigeria is ready to welcome the world and stage a Games that will leave a lasting imprint on our continent and the global sporting community.

“We have the passion, infrastructure, and talent to deliver a truly historic Games for the next century of the Commonwealth.

Dikko said that the King’s Baton Relay served as a reminder that the values of sportsmanship, inclusion, and mutual respect were not abstract ideals but lived realities.

President of the Commonwealth Games Nigeria, Habu Gumel, said Nigeria had consistently emerged as a formidable contender in the Commonwealth sports arena.

“Since our inaugural participation in the Commonwealth Games in 1950, our national profile at this quadrennial event has shown remarkable progress.

“From securing a solitary silver medal at the Auckland 1950 Games to an impressive tally of 12 Gold, nine silver and 14 bronze medals at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, Nigerian athletes have consistently done well.

“They have demonstrated their prowess at international events and have brought pride to the country.”

Gumel solicited the continued support of Tinubu, particularly regarding the approval and timely release of funds to facilitate the team’s preparation for the Games.

Acting British High Commissioner in Abuja, Gill Lever, said Nigeria and the United Kingdom have a long-standing relationship.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the King’s Baton Relay is a celebration of unity, peace, and shared dreams among the 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth.

The Baton began a journey across continents, cultures, and communities, carrying with it the message of His Majesty, King Charles III.

It also varies the values of humanity that bind all, the moment it was launched at Buckingham Palace on March 10, 2025.