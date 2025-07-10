10 countries that give visas to entrepreneurs

By Igwe Patrick

Being an entrepreneur has its perks, and one of them includes the benefits of getting visas from top nations in the world. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development reports that over 40 countries now offer special startup visas to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses and expand globally.

A Start-Up Visa gives entrepreneurs from other countries the chance to build and grow their businesses in a new place, often in fields like tech, health, or clean energy. The idea is to bring in fresh talent and innovative ideas that can boost the local economy, create jobs, and solve real-world problems.

These visas usually last between 2 and 3 years and can open the door to permanent residency or even citizenship if the business does well and meets certain goals.

Here are 10 countries that offer visas to entrepreneurs.

Canada

Canada’s Start-Up Visa Program targets innovative entrepreneurs who can create jobs and compete globally. To qualify, applicants must secure support from a designated organisation like a venture capital fund and meet language and financial requirements. Successful applicants receive permanent residency from the start.

United Kingdom

The UK offers the Innovator founder visa, which replaced the old Start-Up and Innovator visas. It is aimed at entrepreneurs with innovative, scalable business ideas endorsed by an approved body. Applicants do not need investment funds upfront but must prove their idea is new and viable. It can lead to permanent residency after 3 years.

United States

While the US does not have a formal startup visa, the International Entrepreneur Parole program allows foreign founders of high-growth startups to stay in the US temporarily. Founders must show substantial funding from investors or government grants and the potential for job creation. It is not a direct path to a green card but can be a stepping stone.

Portugal

Portugal offers the Startup Visa for non-EU tech entrepreneurs who want to build innovative companies in the country. Applicants must be accepted into a certified incubator and show they plan to create jobs and meet minimum income or profit potential. It leads to residency with a path to citizenship after 5 years.

Singapore

Singapore’s EntrePass targets foreign founders launching venture-backed or innovative startups in sectors like tech, biotech, or sustainability. Applicants must be backed by a government-recognised incubator or VC. It is a renewable visa with the potential to apply for permanent residency through various local schemes.

Australia

Australia’s Business Innovation and Investment Visa Subclass 188 includes a Business Innovation Stream for start-ups. Applicants must show a viable business plan and access to funding. This visa can lead to permanent residency under the Subclass 888 visa.

Germany

Germany does not have a specific start-up visa, but entrepreneurs can apply for a self-employment visa if they present a strong business plan with economic benefit to Germany. Berlin especially is a hub for start-ups. After 3 years of successful business activity, permanent residency is possible.

Spain

Spain offers a startup visa under its Entrepreneur Law for non-EU founders with innovative business ideas. Applicants must prove the idea is of high economic interest and submit it to Spain’s trade and investment office for approval. It grants a residence permit and can lead to long-term stay and citizenship.

Ireland

Ireland’s Start-Up Entrepreneur Programme is for non-EU founders with high-potential start-ups, particularly in areas like tech or life sciences. Applicants must have a minimum of 50000 euros in funding and a scalable business idea. It offers a 2-year residency that can be extended and eventually lead to permanent residency.

France

France runs the French Tech Visa for Founders, which is part of its broader French Tech program. It targets foreign entrepreneurs with an innovative start-up idea backed by a recognised incubator or accelerator in France. It is a 4-year renewable residence permit and includes a fast track to bring family members too.

Vanguard News