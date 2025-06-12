Women in Delta community protest lingering insecurity

By Akpokona Omafuaire

UGHELLI— WORRIED by the insecurity caused by the ongoing leadership tussle in Okpavuerhe Olomu Community of Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, angry women, yesterday, protested to the council chairman, Dr. Lucky Avweromre, urging him to intervene and restore normalcy.

The leaf-bearing protesters chanted war songs as they decried the terrible situation, which has made life unbearable for them.

The women stated that the leadership crisis has led to violent attacks by cultists and other hoodlums in their farmlands, thereby dangerously scaring them away from accessing their means of livelihood.

Leading the protest, Mrs. Kesiena Arigi, the women’s leader; Mrs. Lucy Aki; Mrs. Grace Edevwie and Miss Aghogho Edole spoke on behalf of the protesters.

They informed the council chairman that they have been living under siege, uncertainty and perpetual fear as hoodlums have taken over their farms and chasing them with dangerous weapons.

According to them, shortly after the renewed crisis began, which left one victim macheted nearly to death, suspected cultists and criminals loyal to the embattled President-General took over their bushes and farmlands, driving them away.

In his response, Avweromre warned the warring leadership factions in Okpavuerhe Olomu to desist from any action that could escalate the brewing crisis in the community.

The council boss, flanked by principal officers, emphatically issued a stern warning, promising to deal with anyone found causing trouble in the town.

Avweromre, who addressed the protesting women, thanked them for the peaceful demonstration and their display of maturity in the midst of the crisis.

The chairman warned the perpetrators of such dastardly acts to desist immediately or face the full wrath of the law.

He revealed that at the onset of the crisis, he had mobilised law enforcement agents and all relevant stakeholders for a roundtable dialogue aimed at resolving the issue peacefully. He expressed shock over the recalcitrance and resistance displayed against the government’s directives.

According to the council Chairman, “It is a breach of the law for any of the warring parties to engage or hire hoodlums to take over Okpavuerhe farmlands.

“We had earlier intervened in the leadership issue. Anyone using any means to prevent the people, especially the women, from working on their farms or engaging in their legitimate business will face the law.”

Avweromre, however, appealed for calm, assuring the protesters that the government of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori would do everything possible to restore peace in the community.