Wike renames Abuja Int’l Conference Centre after Tinubu

Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Federal Capital Territory FCT minister, Nyesom Wike has renamed the Abuja International Conference Centre AICC after President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking at the commissioning of the structure by the president on Tuesday in Abuja, Wike said the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre is a world-class structure requiring constant maintenance and that anybody using the premises must be made to pay irrespective of his or her status in the society.