Wike rallies PDP members against August national convention

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, yesterday hosted critical stakeholders of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, under the aegis of Concerned Stakeholders of the PDP, with a resolution not to allow the party die.



It was learned that the meeting was also held to rally those who attended against the party’s national convention.



Recall that governors elected on the PDP platform had fixed August 28 for the national convention after holding a meeting in April in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Members of the national working committee, NWC, responsible for the day-to-day activities of the party, will be elected at the convention.

While it was not immediately clear whether the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, a member of the G-5 was invited to the meeting, his other colleagues – Ifeanyi Uguanyi (Enugu), Samuel Ortom (Benue) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) were at the meeting.

Others at the meeting included the National Secretary of the PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu; former Senate Minority Leader, Philip Aduda; serving and former federal and state lawmakers, some zonal and state party executives, among a host of others.

Addressing the meeting, Wike said the concerned stakeholders were those who had always believed and who still believed in the survival of the party.

“All of you here are those who are committed to the survival of our party not just on TV talking or on the newspapers talking but committed to the party at the various levels.

“Today, this country is stabilised because of the activities of the G5 governors. You may like us, you may hate us, the truth of the matter is if G5 did not take the decision we took, this country would have been in crisis.

‘’It doesn’t matter who the beneficiary was but the right thing had to be done and we still stand by that decision.

“If the party had listened to what we said, we won’t have been where we are today and we have continued to sound it to the party, let the constitution of the party and of the country be respected. That, as an opposition party, we cannot continue to act with impunity.

‘’No opposition party acts with impunity. Ours is to continue to placate people and bring them together, not to say they should go to hell. Let us not allow greed, let us not allow ego to kill out party.”

Wike who wondered why the fixation on the position of national secretary, said Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State was the chairman of the party in the state and that he did not resign before contesting for governorship but only went back to resign after winning the election.

He said the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Ibrahim Abdullahi, also contested for the Kebbi State governorship and that he retained his seat, even after losing the election.

On his part, Dr. Ortom noted that he who pays the piper dictates the tune, challenging anyone in Nigeria to tell Nigerians whoever had contributed to the growth of the PDP more than Wike.

He said the president understood that the country could not be a one-party state, which was why he appointed Wike into a very sensitive position as FCT minister.

“For whatever reason, PDP made a lot of mistakes and we are where we are today,” Ortom said further.

The meeting was still ongoing behind closed doors at press time last night and is expected to come out with a communique.