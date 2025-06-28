When dreams come true but trouble follows

File image

Answered prayers have their own burden. They arrive not always with joy, but often cloaked in discomfort, duty, and a peculiar silence. The kind that makes you ask,was this really what I prayed for?

Three years ago, I was in a quiet kind of despair. Not the dramatic kind. Just a slow, sinking fog of discontent. I was afloat but barely. The kind of season where prayers are whispered more from routine than faith. Just ritual. Just muscle memory.

But one of those nights, weary and tired of my own voice, I whispered a tired prayer to God.

“Use me. Make me impactful. Let my words matter.”

It wasn’t loud. It wasn’t even hopeful. It was one of those ceiling-bound prayers you assume heaven ignores. And yet Heaven, as always, took note.

I began writing. Not journaling. Not venting. Writing columns, reflections, essays. What started as a trickle turned into a tide. People began to respond.

“This saved me,” one wrote. “I needed this today,” said another.God is going to smile all year long just because of this piece.And slowly, I realized,I was living inside the very thing I once begged for.

The prayer had returned, fully grown and breathing.

But I hadn’t asked for the weight of influence. I hadn’t anticipated the responsibility of always having to show up, even when I was empty. I hadn’t prepared for the late nights wrestling with words trying to be healing while broken myself.

That’s the hidden truth about answered prayers. They don’t arrive gift-wrapped. They come with tests, thorns, tension.

God gives you the mic but can you survive the silence after you speak? Can you hold hope for others when your own is hanging by a thread?

When God answered my prayer, He didn’t just hand me a column. He handed me a pulpit. And pulpit doesn’t mean applause. It means accountability. It means when I bleed on the page, people drink from it. It means my words now echo and with every echo comes a reckoning.

Sometimes, I think back to the me who prayed that prayer and wonder.

If you knew what it would cost, would you still have asked?

Because that’s the thing answered prayers ruin comfort. You can’t go back to being anonymous. You can’t unknow your purpose. You can’t unfeel the ache of relevance. You may try, but the voice God gives you will follow you.

We pray for open doors, but forget open doors don’t just let you in. They let in pressure. Exposure. Expectation.

We pray for light, forgetting that light reveals everything. It spotlights you, makes you visible and visibility can make you vulnerable.

The mic you once begged for becomes the chain you wear daily.

And still, I wouldn’t change it. Because in the late nights when I’m crying and typing at once, in the moments I second-guess every sentence someone writes back and says, “Thank you.”

And in that whisper of gratitude, I hear God reply, “This is it. This is what you asked for.”

Yes, answered prayers stretch, empty and expose you. But they also refine you. They remind you that the real miracle isn’t just the “yes,” it’s that God still trusts you with it. Even when you’re afraid. Even when you’re unsure.

So before you pray, ask yourself. Am I ready for what I’m asking God for? And after it comes, ask again. Have I mishandled a blessing? Did my breakthrough… break me?

Because sometimes, what looks like glory is actually a call to sacrifice. Sometimes, the yes will humble you in ways the no never could. Irony struck me one quiet afternoon while scrolling in silence.I was living an answered prayer yet I was miserable.

I had once begged God, “Let my life count. Let me matter.” And He answered. But like Jonah, I ran. I delayed. I doubted. I didn’t recognize the blessing when it came wearing ordinary clothes.

That’s the thing, some answered prayers don’t feel like gifts. They feel like assignments.

And assignments are heavy. God doesn’t send confetti. He sends responsibility.And He often answers exactly as you asked. That’s where the danger lies when God gives you precisely what you wanted, can you bear the weight?

You can sit inside a blessing and still be overwhelmed. You can be ‘living’ the very thing you once cried for, but without a plan. Some answered prayers are tests in disguise.

You pray for a good partner, and God sends one. But you’re so used to chaos, you sabotage the calm. You wanted peace, but forgot it takes discipline to maintain it.

You pray for sobriety, but weren’t ready for the boredom. You start romanticizing your ruin, calling sin “nostalgia.” You ask God for influence and He gives it. But now you must show up ‘even when tired.’ Now your silence is noticed. Now your voice has weight. And that’s the cost. The mic you begged for becomes the cross you carry.

Many people’s downfall began the day their prayer was answered. A promotion that inflated pride. A marriage that led to isolation. A dream come true that fractured a family.

And more directly, some answered prayers have brought people problems. A job that corrupts you, you end up dead or in jail. A promotion or business deal that ruins your family. A breakthrough that ruins your health. I once observed that some people’s misery or death happened the moment they got a particular breakthrough in life, fate business aside.

Because not every breakthrough is a gift. Some breakthroughs break you. You want a six-pack, but not the discipline. You want the fruit, but not the fasting. Even joy has a price tag.

And here’s what nobody says. You can be granted what you want, and still be unchanged. Or worse undone.

My people say, “The road does not tell the traveler.”

None of us knows where our prayers will take us. But still, we pray. We hope. We believe.

And sometimes, God grants us our heart’s desires not just to bless us, but to also humble us, teach us, refine us.

Sometimes, God answers our prayers, but the answered prayer becomes a curse for many reasons.

You get that job promotion, but it ruins your marriage. As a man, the promotion and perks bring out your darker side, abandoning your family for a younger good-time girl. When you get the position, your wife suddenly becomes a bother and unattractive. You start getting a spec. You get the best job, but suddenly, your husband or boyfriend comes across as uncouth and unambitious, and you can do better. This way, an answered prayer quickly severs your relationship with God, empowering you to think you can fly alone.

Sometimes, the answered prayer meets us when we are unprepared. The Bible is full of these stories. In the Old Testament, God rescued His people, fulfilled their cries only for them to turn to idols the next chapter. In the New Testament, the prodigal son prayed for his inheritance, got it and squandered it. You pray for a new spouse who fears God, lovely, friendly, hospitable, and ticks all the boxes. God gives you exactly that. But you are unprepared for the work of keeping a good man or woman around. You are so used to your past ways that you would rather stick to old, familiar, sinful ways than reform and embrace your new partner.

Like that big job or big education, whatever blessings God brings to our lives come with bigger responsibilities. Most importantly, to God first. Most of us, no sooner we are blessed that we start behaving like Peter when he was walking on the sea with Jesus. We immediately think that we did it on our own. Sometimes, answered prayers require us to sacrifice something in exchange. It is like having good abs on the body or living a healthy life. It means shunning certain foods and lifestyles to have that killer body.

That’s the danger. When you’re not prepared for the very thing you wanted. But here’s the scandal of grace. Even when we mishandle the blessing, God waits.

So yes, answered prayers come with weight. But more than anything they come with grace. So as you pray, prepare your heart. Plan for the yes. Be ready to release what must die so what must live can flourish. Because when the yes comes it will come fast. And it will change everything.

