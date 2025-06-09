Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, popularly known as Winners Chapel, says he made a vow to Jesus that he’d build 1,000 churches before leaving the earth.

While speaking during a recent sermon, Oyedepo told his congregation how he made a promise to Jesus to build churches in his name even before he had a bank account.

“Before I had the first bank account, I said, ‘Jesus, if you ever bless me, I want to be part of building new churches.’

“How many have heard that before? You have always heard everything,” he said.

He said he told Jesus that he didn’t want to die unless he built 1000 churches.

“I told Jesus, I don’t want to come to heaven without a thousand churches built in your name.”

VIDEO: I told Jesus I’d build 1,000 churches before I die — Oyedepo



pic.twitter.com/3laoXBYgJu — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) June 9, 2025

Using unused resources as an analogy, the cleric charged his congregation to reflect on their dedication and willingness to serve God.

“Some may even have buses that are doing nothing on Sunday, but they won’t bring them out.

While encouraging his congregation to take spiritual responsibility, he advised them to ‘wake up.’

“Can I tell you something? Everybody’s a reflection of where he belongs. It’s time you start reflecting what happens in here.” Oyedepo said.

Vanguard News