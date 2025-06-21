Uche Agbo’s new era for DGN

By Benjamin Njoku

Uche Agbo’s election as President of the Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN) marks a new chapter for the organization. With a vision to build a stronger, more inclusive guild, Agbo aims to unite members and promote the interests of directors across Nigeria.

Agbo defeated his close rival, Teco Benson at the general election of the guild conducted last Sunday, in seven zones of the association to clinch the top most position of the Guild.

In his acceptance speech, Agbo promises to make DGN great again. According to him, his mission is to support and empower members, providing them with the resources and opportunities they need to succeed. He urged members to rise above division and work together to restore dignity, opportunity, and direction to the guild. “The guild will advocate for the rights and interests of directors, working to create a more favorable environment for film production and creativity,” he added.

Indeed, Agbo’s experience as Chairman of the Nigeria Film Festival Association and founder/CEO of Coal City Film Festival makes him well-equipped to lead the DGN.

His vision for a stronger, more inclusive DGN has resonated with members, who see him as a leader who can bring about positive change.

Agbo will be sworn in as the 9th President of the DGN, succeeding Dr. Victor Okhai. He will be supported by a team of dedicated and experienced professionals, including Mrs. Grace Edwin-Okon(National Vice -President), Perekeme Odon(National Secretary),Mr. Ofia Mbaka(Asst National Secretary), Mr. Emmanuel Tagbo Eyaba( National PRO), Mr. Ebuka Onuma(National Treasurer) among other elected officials. With Agbo at the helm, the DGN is poised to enter a new era of growth, unity, and success.