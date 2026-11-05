Playing Mines games online for free at Stake

Mines should not be a foreign concept to anyone. Whether you’re a frequent visitor of online casinos, or just a casual gamer who loves to spin some slots wheels from time to time, you’ve already encountered Mines before. The reason is simple, the game has been around for some time now, just dressed up a bit differently. Even if you haven’t played the casino version, you probably have the Windows version, Minesweeper. A similar concept, just tidied up for casinos usage has been recently making rounds at online casinos, where in no time it has become one of the most popular games.

The players who still haven’t tested it have been wondering where to play Mines online. The best answer is to play Stake Mines. Why? Well, it is the first version that became available at online casinos, and it belongs to the family of Stake Originals games. It comes with an RTP of 99% which is an amazing number for this type of game. It is provably fair, and its volatility can be adjusted making it an ideal game for both beginners and seasoned players.

The principle is similar to the original game, and it is a game with a grid reveal mechanic. It was built in-house by Stake’s own team of developers, and in a short amount of time it has garnered plenty of fans. On average, 830,000 unique players play this game, which results in 354 million individual wagers. The grid on which you play contains 25 tiles (5×5), where you can plant anywhere between 1 and 24 mines. The number of mines defines the game’s volatility. The amount of risk you’re willing to take on defines the risk, but also the reward in this 1% house edge casino wonder.

How Mines Works

It works on a simple set of rules. The risk is flexible, but the gameplay is straightforward. Each round starts with the player choosing the amount that he wants to wage. Next step is to choose just how many mines you want on the 5×5 grid. As we said, the number ranges from minimum 1 to maximum of 24 mines. There are 25 tiles, and if you plant 24 mines it means you’re one fearless minesweeper enamoured with high risk gaming.

After you’ve selected the size of your bet and the number of mines on the grid it is time to press that bet button. Each tile you reveal, if it doesn’t hide a mine, it hides a gem. Every gem represents a multiplier. The more gems you find, the bigger the multiplier gets. The round ends when you decide to cash out, or when you reveal a tile with a hidden mine. Remember, you can cash out after every tile. As we said, the game is super simple, and these few steps we’ve written here for you is all there is to it. Yet, as every online casino game this one carries risks of having players getting carried away by the promises of easy wins, so you are better off reading How to play Mines which is available on Stake casinos for those one, and for all of their other Stake Originals games.

Gameplay-As Simple as it Gets

We hope that it’s not going to get boring hearing this, but everything about Mines is super simple. The game creators wanted to keep the spirit of the original game, translate it to casino medium as best as possible, but without compromising on its simple gameplay. There are only a few key numbers that describe the game, as everything is tied to the grid size, wager, cashout, and the number of mines on the said grid.

Essentially, you’ll get a minesweeper style game on your hands. Its RTP is set at 99% while house edge is only 1%. Great numbers to work with. Grid size cannot be changed and it is always a 5×5 grid with 25 tiles. The variable part of the game is the number of mines you want to have on that grid. When you play a game on low volatility settings, placing 1 or only a few mines is the way to go. For high rollers and risk takers, planting over 15 is the way to play this game. As stated, you can cash out after every tile you turn around if there’s a gem (multiplier) under it. If there’s a mine it is instant game over.

What made Mines develop trust among the players so quickly is the fact that the game is built on a provably fair system. Knowing that you can verify every outcome after the fact makes playing Mines so much fun without additional pressure. The proof that the game recognizes the game is that almost 1 million players choose this game monthly, and they’re getting close to half a billion monthly wagers. The trust is there, and the online casino community is obviously grateful that titles like these are breaking up the monotony of slots and casino classics such as blackjack, poker or roulette. Not that we have anything against those games, but it’s just that the casinos have become stale and titles such as Mines, Pump, or Plinko are really making the scenery greener.

Choosing How Much You Want to Risk

Let’s say it once more. Mines is a simple game. Because of this you might forget the most important part of the game, choosing the number of mines on the grid. Everything depends on this number. By choosing the number of mines, you directly control the in-game volatility. When playing Mines the balance between risk and reward is paramount to having fun. By having more mines on the grid you increase the risk of losing. The number of wins gets lower, but the reward size grows. With more risks involved the multipliers grow too. When you place fewer mines, the chances of winning grow, but the size of the multipliers lessens.

Mines offers every player an opportunity to play the game how they like it. With less mines to worry about, you can enjoy more rounds on one bet, and accumulated multipliers before a cashout. For some players, the desire to risk with smaller amounts won but with more tiles successfully turned around is the way to go. Yet, others love just to have one or two attempts before they lose or cash out. Of course, it is important to remember that when you place 19 mines on the grid you have only 6 free tiles. Managing to open 3 tiles before hitting on a mine can result in big wins. Big risk equals big rewards, making players adverse to risk attracted to this game.

That is the best part about Mines. There are no rules about how you want to play the game. You can play with high risk, and with a low risk. Also, there’s an open field between these two options that allow players to play at medium volatility, low medium, or high medium. It all comes down to personal preference, the size of your bankroll, and whether you have a strategy put in place when playing Mines. To form a strategy or to freelance the Mines gameplay can also be decided by the options we are about to present to you below.

Manual Play vs. Autobet

As with most Stake Originals, Mines can be played with these two modes. As a grid-based game you can play Mines manually or with an Autobet turned on. As everything tied to this game it all comes down to personal player preference, and how you approach bet placing when playing games at an online casino. Manual mode is a classic way to play Mines. You choose every bet size, and you turn all the tiles manually. The option when to cash out is also in your hands after each tile. If you enjoy the decision making process and want to be behind every decision after every round, manual is the road for you to take.

Autobet is for advanced players so to say. If you want consistency behind your wagers, uninterrupted play, and high end bankroll management on the table you are ready to use the Autobet mode of betting on Mines. Via Autobet you set the betting rules in advance, making each round automated by settings of your own making.

Mines Strategy Tips

What’s important to remember when you play Mines is that at the end of the day it is a game of chance. So, chasing after unlikely outcomes is not the way to go, as you can never guess what the next round carries. In its essence, and that’s a path to constant winning, is the ability to manage the in-game risk. Every round is independent, meaning that there’s no correlation between the previous round, the one you’re playing right now, and the one that comes next. It is all a consequence of the work of a random number generator. Because of this, we are going to present you with a couple of tips on how to be wiser when playing Mines:

1. It is quite important, especially for new players, to start with low mine count. Low mine number needs to be combined with modest stakes. To learn the game properly, you need to start small, and climb your way toward higher multipliers. There’s a certain rhythm to the game of Mines, and you will be able to catch up to it after a higher number of rounds, played with lower stakes allowing you to grasp the game’s insights while not losing too much in the process. Higher max wins come later on, and once you manage the game with 1, 2, or 3 mines on the grid, you will be able to move on 5 and way above that number which is still on the low risk end of spectre.

2. Respect the game. As we said, the game principles are simple. Safe play is when you have a low number of mines on the 5×5 grid. Yet, the fun and the big wins come in play when you increase the number of mines under the 25 tiles. Once you start increasing the number of mines on the grid, the time to start respecting the game more commences. Mines start to be a high risk endeavour once you have over 10 mines on the grid. Yes, that’s when the big multis come your way, but what disappears is the room for errors. You should never increase the number of mines on the grid if your bankroll is not prepared to take a few big losses its way.

3. One of the main strategies that Mines players have been using since the game was created is the Martingale system. While this approach can generate results, in many games it does, and Mines is no different as a game, you need to treat it carefully. As a system where you need to double your wager after a loss, this approach can generate some big wins, but it can also devastate your bankroll. The idea behind Martingale is simple. One win after a few losses should recuperate all of your losses and then add some to your bankroll. Yet, losing streaks can drain anyone’s bankroll, and with a game such as Mines that risk grows, as it is a game that runs on the random number generator and there’s no guarantee that you will not continuously be stepping on mines. While the Martingale system is a strategy that can work, and it often does, it is not something we recommend as a sure fire way of winning all the time when paying Mines.

Trust The Game

Mines is a game that everyone should try sometimes. The reason is simple. You can trust the system behind it. The concept is familiar, meaning you will not lose too much time learning how to play. Once you start wagering for real money, you can rest assured that your bankroll is safe as this game is built on an independently verifiable technology. After each round, you can check if the result was generated fairly. It was! That what it means playing a provably fair game. Trust it and play it as intended.