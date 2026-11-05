Leave EFCC out of politics, Kogi group warns Obi-Kwankwaso Movement

EFCC

By John Alechenu

ABUJA — The Kogi Central Progressive Elites have warned the Obi-Kwankwaso Movement against dragging the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) into partisan politics following its call for an investigation into Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s recent cash empowerment programme.

The group described the call as a politically motivated attempt to undermine the lawmaker ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, its President, Abdullahi Omeiza, said the group was concerned about what it described as the growing tendency among political actors to deploy anti-corruption institutions and rhetoric for partisan purposes.

He said: “We are concerned about the growing tendency among some political actors to deploy anti-corruption institutions and rhetoric as instruments of partisan warfare.

“Accountability is important, but it must be pursued through facts, evidence and established legal procedures, not through sensational political narratives designed to damage the reputation of an elected public official.”

The group argued that constituency empowerment programmes should not automatically be classified as vote-buying simply because they involve direct financial assistance to beneficiaries.

It said such initiatives could be subjected to legitimate scrutiny, but insisted that any investigation must be guided by evidence and the law.

“The mere distribution of financial assistance to constituents does not, in itself, establish an offence of vote-buying,” the statement added.

On the demand for an EFCC investigation and prosecution, the group acknowledged that no one was above the law but cautioned against turning anti-corruption agencies into instruments of political intimidation.

Omeiza said: “Accountability is indispensable to democratic governance, but it must never become a convenient weapon for settling political scores.

“Allegations are not convictions, petitions are not proof of wrongdoing, and public accusations cannot substitute for due process.

“The EFCC must be allowed to discharge its statutory responsibilities independently, without being subjected to political pressure or media-driven prejudgement.”

The group challenged the Obi-Kwankwaso Movement to submit any credible evidence to the appropriate authorities rather than rely on public declarations and what it described as inflammatory narratives.

It also maintained that the people of Kogi Central had the right to assess Akpoti-Uduaghan’s performance and determine whether she deserved another term.

“The people of Kogi Central are politically conscious, discerning and capable of evaluating their representative. They understand the difference between constructive criticism and politically motivated attacks.

“No pressure group, political organisation or individual can arrogate to itself the authority to determine the political destiny of our senatorial district,” Omeiza said.

Reacting to the movement’s reported threat to mobilise against the senator’s return in 2027, the group said the decision ultimately rested with the electorate.

Omeiza said: “In a democracy, every political organisation is entitled to its political preferences. However, nobody has the authority to substitute political threats or media campaigns for the sovereign decision of the electorate.

“If anyone believes Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan does not deserve another mandate, the appropriate response is to present a better alternative and allow the people to decide at the polls.”

The group urged the senator not to be distracted by the controversy and called on political actors to embrace issue-based campaigns ahead of the 2027 elections.

It said: “Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan must not be distracted from the responsibility of representing her people.

“Those who believe they can determine the political destiny of Kogi Central through media narratives, petitions and political pressure should understand that the people have a voice, the people have a choice, and the people reserve the ultimate democratic mandate,” Omeiza stated.