KEDI Healthcare Celebrates 20 Years in Nigeria with 8th Car Award Ceremony and Major Announcements

KEDI Healthcare Industries Nigeria Limited celebrated its 20th anniversary alongside its 8th Car Award Ceremony on 24 October 2026 at the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts (formerly the National Theatre), Iganmu, Lagos.

Held under the theme “A Grand Celebration of Excellence & Global Impact” and the slogan “BIGGER. BETTER. GREATER.”, the event brought together distributors, business partners, distinguished guests and stakeholders from Nigeria and other African countries to celebrate two decades of growth, entrepreneurship and community impact.

Recognizing Excellence and Distributor Achievements

The highlight of the celebration was KEDI’s 8th Car Award Ceremony, recognizing outstanding distributors for their business achievements and contributions to the company’s growth.

The ceremony celebrated Car Awardees from Nigeria and Ghana, alongside distributors recognized across various categories, including outstanding consultants, managers, directors, service centres, lecturers and business teams.

Special recognition was given to KEDI’s three Honorary Chairmen — Chief Chinedu Sunny Ojiaku, Mr. Adegbemisoye Zion and Mr. Ajala Eniola — for their exceptional contributions to the company’s development.

Through its recognition programmes, business training and distributor support initiatives, KEDI continues to encourage entrepreneurship, leadership development and long-term business growth.

Celebrating 20 Years and Unveiling a Renewed Corporate Direction

Established in 2006, KEDI Healthcare has developed a strong presence in Nigeria and expanded its business network into other African markets, including Ghana, Benin Republic and Liberia.

During the anniversary celebration, KEDI’s Operations Director, Mr. Roger Luo, acknowledged the contributions of distributors, employees and business partners throughout the company’s 20-year journey.

He also introduced KEDI’s renewed corporate mission and vision, reflecting the company’s ambition to combine traditional medicine wisdom with modern health and beauty solutions while empowering business partners through opportunities for growth and shared prosperity.

The company’s new vision is “To become the world’s most trusted health and wellness platform, empowering lives with total well-being, success, and vitality.”

The event also introduced Road to Africa, a book written by KEDI’s Founder and Chairman, Mr. William Zhao, documenting his experiences and entrepreneurial journey in Africa. The Chinese edition has been published, with an English edition expected to follow.

Aloe House: Expanding into Beauty and Wellness

Another major announcement was the unveiling of Aloe House, a new beauty and wellness project developed through a partnership between KEDI Healthcare and AGHG in the United States.

Inspired by aloe, the project represents KEDI’s strategic expansion into skincare, haircare, personal care and other beauty-related products and services.

Aloe House will complement KEDI’s existing healthcare and nutritional portfolio while creating new opportunities for product diversification and distributor development.

KEDI Impact Fund: Giving Back to Society

KEDI also reaffirmed its commitment to corporate social responsibility through a ₦3 million donation to Home of God’s Glory Orphanage in Ikorodu, Lagos State, presented through the KEDI Impact Fund.

Established in 2025, the Fund brings KEDI’s charitable initiatives under one dedicated programme focused on creating sustainable community impact.

A key initiative is its long-term Scholarship Programme, which currently supports 10 children from orphanages across five Nigerian states, covering their annual school fees.

Beyond education, the Fund supports orphanage visits, community outreach and health-related initiatives. Guided by the message “WE IMPACT LIFE,” it reflects KEDI’s belief that business success should create meaningful benefits for society.

Celebrating Partnerships and Looking Ahead

The anniversary celebration featured distinguished guests from the business and traditional communities, Nigerian and Chinese cultural performances, the presentation of special anniversary celebration song “This Is KEDI”, and a ceremonial cake-cutting.

As KEDI enters its third decade, the company remains committed to health and beauty innovation, distributor empowerment, business expansion and community development.

With a renewed corporate direction, an expanding product portfolio and a continued commitment to social responsibility, KEDI looks forward to building on 20 years of achievements and creating greater opportunities for the future.

KEDI… THE PARTNER WE TRUST.

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About KEDI Healthcare

KEDI Healthcare is an international health and wellness company offering healthcare, nutritional, personal care and beauty solutions inspired by traditional medicine wisdom and modern innovation. Through its diverse product portfolio and distribution model, KEDI promotes healthier living while providing entrepreneurial opportunities for individuals and business partners.