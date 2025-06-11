Top 5 iPhones with longest battery life

If you’re in the market for an iPhone upgrade but are worried about battery life, this article is for you. After all, what’s the point of a phone if the battery’s going to die on you halfway through the day, right?

With the recent release of the iPhone 16 series, you might assume the latest is automatically the greatest—especially in terms of battery performance. But when it comes to Apple, newer doesn’t always mean longer lasting. And if you’re eyeing a refurbished model to save some cash, battery life is probably high on your priority list.

So, should you upgrade? Is the iPhone 16 Pro Max really a powerhouse worth splurging on? Or are there older models that still hold their own? Let’s dive in.

Is It Worth Upgrading to the iPhone 16 for the Battery Alone?

When Apple launched the iPhone 16, expectations were high. They promised major leaps in performance, efficiency, and sustainability. But when it comes to actual, real-world battery life, the results were less revolutionary and more… incremental.

Apple’s shift toward sustainability, like ditching the charger in the box, is commendable. But many users care more about day-to-day performance, especially how long their phone stays alive under pressure. For most people, the upgrade decision boils down to two things: camera quality and battery life.

And on the battery front, we’re here to tell you the real story.

The Reality of Battery Life in the Latest iPhones

If you’ve been holding onto an iPhone 11 Pro or 12, you already have some seriously powerful hardware in your hands. While newer models boast more efficient chips, battery life hasn’t made huge leaps forward.

In fact, some older models outperform newer ones, especially in the Max or Plus variants.

Another reason not to chase the latest release? Refurbished iPhones are better than ever, often coming with fresh batteries and significant savings.

Here are the top 5 iPhones with the longest battery life in 2025:

Top 5 iPhones for Battery Life

iPhone 16 Pro Max – 11hr 22m

Battery Capacity: 4,685 mAh iPhone 15 Pro Max – 9hr 35m

Battery Capacity: 4,422 mAh iPhone 14 Pro Max – 9hr 14m

Battery Capacity: 4,323 mAh iPhone 16 Plus – 8hr 45m

Battery Capacity: 4,674 mAh iPhone 13 Pro Max – 8hr 41m

Battery Capacity: 4,352 mAh

Vanguard News