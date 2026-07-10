Apple’s Pro Max and Plus models for iPhones consistently lead the pack in battery endurance due to their larger physical dimensions, larger battery capacities, and power-efficient displays.
Here are the 10 iPhones with the best battery life, ranked by overall real-world endurance and battery capacity.
1. iPhone 17 Pro Max
- Battery: 5,088 mAh
- The first iPhone to break the 5,000 mAh threshold. Paired with the 3nm A19 Pro chip, it lasts well beyond a full day of heavy streaming, gaming, and navigation.
2. iPhone 16 Pro Max
- Battery: 4,685 mAh
- Features the A18 Pro chip and a massive cell that regularly yields over 11–12 hours of active screen-on time.
3. iPhone 16 Plus
- Battery: 4,674 mAh
- Without the additional power drain of a 120Hz ProMotion screen or Always-On display, the 60Hz panel allows the large battery to sip power, rivalling Pro Max runtimes in lighter everyday usage.
4. iPhone 15 Pro Max
- Battery: 4,422 mAh
- Introduced the lightweight titanium frame alongside the efficient A17 Pro chip, maintaining roughly 9.5+ hours of continuous heavy usage.
5. iPhone 17 Pro
- Battery: 4,252 mAh
- Apple significantly bumped the battery size in the smaller Pro model, delivering near-Max battery performance in a standard 6.3-inch form factor.
6. iPhone 15 Plus
- Battery: 4,383 mAh
- Combines a high-capacity cell with the efficient A16 Bionic processor, providing 10–12 hours of screen time for simple tasks like video and web browsing.
7. iPhone 14 Plus
- Battery: 4,325 mAh
- The model that established the Plus lineup’s reputation for battery longevity, matching the 14 Pro Max in endurance at a lower cost.
8. iPhone 13 Pro Max
- Battery: 4,352 mAh
- Famous for introducing variable refresh rate ProMotion, making it one of the most power-efficient iPhones relative to its era.
9. iPhone 14 Pro Max
- Battery: 4,323 mAh
- Offers steady 9+ hours of active screen-on time with optimised background processing and Always-On display management.
10. iPhone 16e / 17e
- Battery: 4,005 mAh
- A budget-friendly entry featuring a smaller overall footprint paired with a modern, highly efficient modem and processor, outlasting standard baseline models.
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