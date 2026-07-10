Apple’s Pro Max and Plus models for iPhones consistently lead the pack in battery endurance due to their larger physical dimensions, larger battery capacities, and power-efficient displays.

Here are the 10 iPhones with the best battery life, ranked by overall real-world endurance and battery capacity.

1. iPhone 17 Pro Max

Battery: 5,088 mAh

5,088 mAh The first iPhone to break the 5,000 mAh threshold. Paired with the 3nm A19 Pro chip, it lasts well beyond a full day of heavy streaming, gaming, and navigation.

2. iPhone 16 Pro Max

Battery: 4,685 mAh

4,685 mAh Features the A18 Pro chip and a massive cell that regularly yields over 11–12 hours of active screen-on time.

3. iPhone 16 Plus

Battery: 4,674 mAh

4,674 mAh Without the additional power drain of a 120Hz ProMotion screen or Always-On display, the 60Hz panel allows the large battery to sip power, rivalling Pro Max runtimes in lighter everyday usage.

4. iPhone 15 Pro Max

Battery: 4,422 mAh

4,422 mAh Introduced the lightweight titanium frame alongside the efficient A17 Pro chip, maintaining roughly 9.5+ hours of continuous heavy usage.

5. iPhone 17 Pro

Battery: 4,252 mAh

4,252 mAh Apple significantly bumped the battery size in the smaller Pro model, delivering near-Max battery performance in a standard 6.3-inch form factor.

6. iPhone 15 Plus

Battery: 4,383 mAh

4,383 mAh Combines a high-capacity cell with the efficient A16 Bionic processor, providing 10–12 hours of screen time for simple tasks like video and web browsing.

7. iPhone 14 Plus

Battery: 4,325 mAh

4,325 mAh The model that established the Plus lineup’s reputation for battery longevity, matching the 14 Pro Max in endurance at a lower cost.

8. iPhone 13 Pro Max

Battery: 4,352 mAh

4,352 mAh Famous for introducing variable refresh rate ProMotion, making it one of the most power-efficient iPhones relative to its era.

9. iPhone 14 Pro Max

Battery: 4,323 mAh

4,323 mAh Offers steady 9+ hours of active screen-on time with optimised background processing and Always-On display management.

10. iPhone 16e / 17e

Battery: 4,005 mAh

4,005 mAh A budget-friendly entry featuring a smaller overall footprint paired with a modern, highly efficient modem and processor, outlasting standard baseline models.

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