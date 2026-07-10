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July 20, 2026

10 iPhones with the best battery life

10 iPhones with the best battery life

Apple’s Pro Max and Plus models for iPhones consistently lead the pack in battery endurance due to their larger physical dimensions, larger battery capacities, and power-efficient displays.

Here are the 10 iPhones with the best battery life, ranked by overall real-world endurance and battery capacity.

1. iPhone 17 Pro Max

  • Battery: 5,088 mAh
  • The first iPhone to break the 5,000 mAh threshold. Paired with the 3nm A19 Pro chip, it lasts well beyond a full day of heavy streaming, gaming, and navigation.

2. iPhone 16 Pro Max

  • Battery: 4,685 mAh
  • Features the A18 Pro chip and a massive cell that regularly yields over 11–12 hours of active screen-on time.

3. iPhone 16 Plus

  • Battery: 4,674 mAh
  • Without the additional power drain of a 120Hz ProMotion screen or Always-On display, the 60Hz panel allows the large battery to sip power, rivalling Pro Max runtimes in lighter everyday usage.

4. iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • Battery: 4,422 mAh
  • Introduced the lightweight titanium frame alongside the efficient A17 Pro chip, maintaining roughly 9.5+ hours of continuous heavy usage.

5. iPhone 17 Pro

  • Battery: 4,252 mAh
  • Apple significantly bumped the battery size in the smaller Pro model, delivering near-Max battery performance in a standard 6.3-inch form factor.

6. iPhone 15 Plus

  • Battery: 4,383 mAh
  • Combines a high-capacity cell with the efficient A16 Bionic processor, providing 10–12 hours of screen time for simple tasks like video and web browsing.

7. iPhone 14 Plus

  • Battery: 4,325 mAh
  • The model that established the Plus lineup’s reputation for battery longevity, matching the 14 Pro Max in endurance at a lower cost.

8. iPhone 13 Pro Max

  • Battery: 4,352 mAh
  • Famous for introducing variable refresh rate ProMotion, making it one of the most power-efficient iPhones relative to its era.

9. iPhone 14 Pro Max

  • Battery: 4,323 mAh
  • Offers steady 9+ hours of active screen-on time with optimised background processing and Always-On display management.

10. iPhone 16e / 17e

  • Battery: 4,005 mAh
  • A budget-friendly entry featuring a smaller overall footprint paired with a modern, highly efficient modem and processor, outlasting standard baseline models.

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