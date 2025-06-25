Tinubu sad to see opposition in disarray – Akpabio

By Henry Oduah

President Bola Tinubu is disheartened by the current state of disarray among Nigeria’s opposition parties and desires a more vibrant and organised opposition, Senate President Godswill Akpabio has said.

Speaking on Wednesday while representing President Tinubu at the inauguration of Arterial Road N20 Interchange Bridges in the Federal Capital Territory, Akpabio said that the President, as a committed democrat, values a strong opposition as essential to Nigeria’s political health.

“President Bola Tinubu GCFR is very interested in seeing a vibrant opposition. It saddens him when he sees the way the opposition is in disarray,” Akpabio stated.

“As a true democrat, he would like to see a very vibrant opposition in the country.”

The Senate President noted that not only the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but also the Labour Party is struggling with internal divisions.

“Just before I came here to represent the president, I received a letter from the Labour Party. So it’s not only PDP that’s in disarray; even the Labour Party is cracked, and people who are strong members of the Labour Party are angling to run Nigeria when they cannot put a small political party like that in order,” he added.

Akpabio also announced the defection of Senator Neda Imasuen from the Labour Party to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), noting that he personally conducted the defection formalities at the Senate earlier in the day.

“Senator Neda Imasuen just decamped this afternoon from the Labour Party and moved from the left-hand side of the Senate to the right-hand side so that took my time. I had to do that ritual. I’m not tired. I’m happy to receive them because our doors are open in the All Progressives Congress,” he said, adding, “I want to join the president to see a vibrant opposition.”

Tinubu had in his Democracy Day speech at the National Assembly mocked the opposition over the crises bedevilling them, stating that he would not help them put their houses in order.