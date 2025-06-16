Tension in C-River as chaos mar FG project commissioning

CALABAR—A fresh wave of political tension has erupted in Cross River State following the reported disruption of a Federal Government event scheduled for June 13, 2025, in Calabar.



The event was meant to commission a major road project executed by the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, an initiative backed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.



However, chaos broke out when security operatives and heavy-duty equipment allegedly deployed by the Calabar South Local Government Authority dismantled preparations at the venue.



Eyewitnesses said the incident occurred early on the day of the event, when a team led by the Calabar South Local Government Chairman, Patrick Archibong, stormed the Nyaghasang Road with security personnel and machinery, including a caterpillar.



The team reportedly blocked access to the road and disrupted logistical preparations set for the commissioning, which was to hold at 11 a.m.



In what observers have described as an act of sabotage, the team allegedly destroyed erected canopies, pulled down the stage, and removed all event signage. Large billboards displaying President Tinubu’s image and NDDC insignia were also reportedly vandalised and carted away under instructions from local government authorities.



The incident has stirred widespread condemnation, with political analysts describing it as a case of institutional sabotage allegedly orchestrated to undermine the Federal Government’s developmental efforts in the state.



Responding to the controversy, the Chief Press Secretary to the Cross River State Governor, Nsa Gill, refuted claims of sabotage. He clarified that the Nyaghasang Road project was listed among those to be commissioned on June 13 but was eventually postponed. He insisted the road was initiated by the state government, not the NDDC.



Echoing the state’s government’s stance, Pius Ankpo stated, “The Nyaghasang road was initiated and fully funded by the Cross River State Government. We have completed drainage, concrete works, and channelisation, though construction is still ongoing.”



He added that the NDDC was never formally involved in the project and stressed the need for proper coordination between federal and state actors to avoid such conflicts.