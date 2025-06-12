TeKnowledge and Kore.ai Partner  to Close the Enterprise AI Execution Gap

Global partnership will combine Kore.ai platform intelligence and TeKnowledge expert services to help organizations deploy AI at scale

Kore.ai, a global leader in enterprise AI technology, today announced a strategic partnership with TeKnowledge, a global provider of expert technology services across AI, Customer Experience, and Cybersecurity. This partnership is designed to help enterprises bridge the widening gap between AI ambition and real-world execution, enabling them to scale AI rapidly and effectively, transforming scattered pilots into organization-wide impact.

Kore.ai delivers an advanced, innovative, secure and scalable agent platform and business solutions required to automate and enhance customer service, business operations, and workplace productivity, while TeKnowledge delivers the strategic expertise, disciplined execution, and ongoing support needed to drive real, impactful transformation. Together, they unlock measurable business value with AI and ensure lasting results through structured knowledge transfer and robust team training, empowering organizations to build internal expertise and fuel ongoing innovation.

Kore.ai’s secure, scalable, and flexible agent platform enables enterprises to automate and enhance customer service, operations, and workplace productivity through intelligent, purpose-built AI solutions. Its open, enterprise-ready architecture ensures seamless integration and flexible deployment. TeKnowledge complements this with its AI-First Expert Technology Services model, combining strategic guidance, disciplined execution, and structured enablement to overcome delivery challenges and build lasting internal expertise. Together, Kore.ai and TeKnowledge deliver measurable business value and sustained innovation, balancing rapid transformation with control and long-term impact.

“We are focused on helping enterprises reimagine business with AI at scale. TeKnowledge is an ideal partner in that they bring the expertise, scale, and service depth that help accelerate our vision for clients,” said Raj Koneru, CEO of Kore.ai. “We’ve found alignment not only in technology, but in mindset—a shared belief that AI must be human-centered, agile, and deeply connected to business value. This partnership brings together two ecosystems built around customer success. Together, we’re helping enterprises operate smarter and achieve speed of business.”

“At TeKnowledge, we’ve always believed that lasting transformation begins with clarity about what’s possible, what matters to the customer, and what it takes to execute at scale,” said Nidal Abou-Ltaif, Chief Revenue and Transformation Officer at TeKnowledge. “Kore.ai brings not only platform strength, but also a deep understanding of enterprise challenges and a clear vision for what intelligent experiences should look like. This is a partnership of shared values: innovation with purpose, execution with precision, and a commitment to delivering AI that serves people, not just processes.”

As AI becomes the single most transformative force in enterprise technology, organizations are moving from exploration to action. According to Gartner, by 2026, over 80% of customer service and support organizations will apply generative AI to improve agent productivity and customer experience. Yet many still struggle to scale beyond pilots and disconnected initiatives. The partnership between Kore.ai and TeKnowledge aims to solve this by offering an integrated approach—from platform to execution, from concept to capability.

“We’re bridging the AI execution gap for Nigerian businesses,” said Olugbolahan Olusanya, TeKnowledge Africa Territory Director, commenting on the Kore.ai partnership. “This collaboration combines world-class AI platforms with our local expertise, enabling enterprises to transform their operations and achieve tangible growth.”

Kore.ai is a leader in enterprise AI with over a decade of experience in helping large enterprises realize business value through the safe and responsible use of AI. It provides comprehensive offerings for AI work, process automation and customer service use cases coupled with an AI agent platform with no-code and pro-code tools for custom development and deployment at enterprise scale. Kore.ai takes an agnostic approach to model, data, cloud and applications used, giving customers freedom of choice. Trusted by over 500 partners and 450 Global 2000 companies, Kore.ai helps them navigate their AI strategy.

The company has a strong patent portfolio in the AI space and has been recognized as a leader and an innovator by top analysts. Headquartered in Orlando, Kore.ai has a network of offices to support customers in India, the UK, the Middle East, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Visit Kore.ai to learn more.

About TeKnowledge

Founded in 2010, TeKnowledge provides expert technology services for AI, Customer Experience and Cyber Security that empower businesses and governments through technology. With a deep expertise, strong customer and people centric focus, and strategic partnerships, TeKnowledge has grown organically into a trusted partner for enterprises and governments worldwide across 19+ global hubs, supported by a team of 6000+ experts.

Through its comprehensive services approach—spanning Advisory & Professional Services, Skilling & Adoption and Managed Services—TeKnowledge ensures seamless technology adoption and continuous progress for its customers. Visit teknowledge.com

