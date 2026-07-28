Nigeria reaffirms commitment to AU peace, devt agenda

Bianca Ojukwu, Foreign Affairs Minister

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to promoting peace, security, democratic governance and sustainable development across Africa through enhanced collaboration with the African Union (AU).

This is contained in a statement issued by the ministry’s spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to the statement, Odumegwu-Ojukwu gave the assurance during a meeting with Amb. Bankole Adeoye, AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security (PAPS), on the sidelines of the AU Executive Council Meeting.

The minister commended Adeoye for his dedicated service to the AU and support for Nigeria, particularly his role in facilitating the European Union’s 21 million-dollar support to the Multinational Joint Task Force.

She reiterated Nigeria’s readiness to work closely with the AU in advancing peace, security and democratic governance across the continent through stronger cooperation and sustained engagement.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu stressed that Africa must increasingly pursue sustainable development through self-reliance, stronger institutions and strategic partnerships, noting that dependence on external aid was gradually giving way to greater continental ownership of development initiatives.

The statement quoted Adeoye as commending Nigeria’s contributions to the AU Peace and Security Council over the past 22 years, describing the country as a driving force in Africa’s peace and security agenda.

He urged Nigeria to sustain its leadership role within the AU and continue supporting continental initiatives aimed at conflict prevention, democratic governance and institutional development across Africa.

Adeoye highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen Africa’s peace architecture through the AU Peace Fund, the Peace, Security and Development Nexus, and the African Institute for Democratic Governance.

According to him, the institute is designed to build the capacity of young African diplomats through collaboration among diplomatic academies and training institutions across the continent.

He also underscored the importance of Nigeria’s active participation at the AU Summit and encouraged the country to strengthen its leadership in mediation, conflict prevention and regional diplomacy.

The statement said both officials discussed the evolving security situation in the Sahel, Guinea, Burkina Faso and Sudan, as well as preparations for the forthcoming Extraordinary Session of the AU Assembly in Angola.

It added that they exchanged views on the application of emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, in conflict prevention and peace support operations across the continent.

According to the statement, the discussions also focused on strengthening diplomatic capacity across Africa and positioning more qualified Africans, especially young Nigerians, for leadership roles in international organisations. (NAN)