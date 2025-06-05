Strive for excellence, experts urge students

By Olayinka Latona

Experts from various fields have encouraged students and Nigerian youths to embrace visionary thinking, strategic goal-setting, and self-discovery as essential tools for personal growth and national development.

This was the central message at the 4th edition of the STRIVE Conference 2025, themed “Dream. Act. Achieve.” Convened by Dr. Nimi Ekere, founder of the Smile and Shine Children’s Foundation, the event brought together adolescents aged 10–18 from schools across Lagos for a transformative day of empowerment and learning.

Dr. Ekere emphasized the importance of purpose-driven mentoring for young people.

“When you spark purpose in a child, you don’t just influence their today—you shape their tomorrow,” she said. “STRIVE 2025 was full of such moments. This is not a one-time event; we follow up with students, collect feedback, evaluate progress, and offer mentorship to those who seek it.”

The conference featured sessions on mindset reorientation, creative expression, time management, goal setting, and financial literacy.

One of the guest speakers, Barrister Temilolu Okeowo, urged students to reject mediocrity and strive for excellence, stressing the importance of celebrating and harnessing each individual’s uniqueness for positive change.

“Ask an average teenager who their role model is—chances are it’s a celebrity or content creator who may not be more intelligent than they are. I wonder why anyone would want to model their life after someone they could actually surpass. Unless they are pushed and motivated to follow their dreams, they may fall by the wayside.”

Mrs. Ibiwari Osuigwe, Head of School at Silversands Hall School, spoke on the psychological and social pressures young people face. She encouraged participants to embrace strong values and build resilience against peer pressure.

Mr. Deola Adeyemi, a training consultant, discussed leadership, vision, and focus.

“There’s a trend of students believing school is a scam due to the moral decay in society. We are here to correct that notion and let them know that school is a crucial part of their lives. We also encourage them to complement academics with skills acquisition.”

Also speaking, Mrs. Yinka Obafisoye, Head of Meadow Hall School, Lekki, charged students to think big and focus on their goals.

“Do not allow limiting beliefs to define your future. Envision a life beyond constraints,” she advised.

Participants engaged in various sessions on leadership, focus, and personal vision. A youth panel discussion gave students the opportunity to share their dreams, ask questions, and receive personalized encouragement from the speakers.