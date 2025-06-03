Singing to babies improves their mood — Study

By Sola Ogundipe

A recent Yale study has offered compelling evidence that the simple act of singing to infants can significantly elevate their mood, potentially offering a universally accessible and free tool for boosting early childhood well-being.

Published in Child Development, the findings reinforce the instinctive behavior of caregivers across cultures and underscore the broader benefits for family health.

The research suggests that because an improved mood in infancy is linked to a greater quality of life for both parents and babies, the ripple effects can positively impact the entire family’s health. It also sheds light on the evolutionary underpinnings of musical behaviours in parents.

“Singing is something that anyone can do, and most families are already doing,” stated Eun Cho, a postdoctoral researcher at the Yale Child Study Centre and co-first author of the study.

“We show that this simple practice can lead to real health benefits for babies.”

Lidya Yurdum, a PhD student in psychology at the University of Amsterdam and co-first author, added, “We don’t always need to be focusing on expensive, complicated interventions when there are others that are just as effective and easy to adopt.”

The study involved 110 parents and their infants, predominantly under four months old. Researchers divided parents into two groups, encouraging one group to increase their singing frequency through new songs, karaoke-style videos, songbooks, and weekly newsletters.

Over four weeks, these parents provided real-time feedback via smartphone surveys on infant mood, fussiness, soothing time, caregiver mood, and musical behaviour.

The results showed that parents successfully increased their singing to their babies. Interestingly, parents intuitively gravitated towards using music specifically to calm fussy infants, even without direct instruction to do so.

Parents intuitively gravitate toward music as a tool for managing infants’ emotions, because they quickly learn how effective singing is at calming a fussy baby,” noted Samuel Mehr, an adjunct associate professor at the Child Study Centre and the study’s principal investigator.

Crucially, the survey responses revealed a measurable and general improvement in infants’ moods in the group where parents sang more frequently. While the four-week intervention did not significantly impact caregiver moods, Mehr believes that long-term improvements in infant mood could lead to broader health benefits for young families.

“The research team suspects the full benefits of infant-directed singing may be even greater than observed in this initial study, as participating families were already quite musical. “Despite that, and despite only four weeks of the intervention, we saw benefits. That suggests that the strength of singing to your babies would likely be even stronger in a family that does not already rely on music as a way of soothing their infants,” Yurdum explained.

Researchers at the Child Study Center are currently conducting a follow-up study,

“Together We Grow” enrolls parents and babies under four months old to explore the long-term impact of infant-directed singing over eight months. This extended research aims to investigate whether singing can alleviate stress or conditions like postpartum depression in caregivers and if it offers benefits beyond mood, such as improved infant sleep.