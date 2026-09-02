VP 60: Northern senators hail Shettima’s service, resilience

Vice President Shettima

— Lawan: VP has shown exceptional capacity, courage

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — Senators from the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), under the aegis of the Northern Senators Forum (NSF), have felicitated Vice President Kashim Shettima on his 60th birthday, describing his six decades as a life of service marked by resilience, intellect and patriotic commitment.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by Chairman of the forum, Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua, APC, Katsina Central, the Northern senators described Shettima as a national leader of repute who had served with conviction, competence and compassion.

The senators said his journey from commissioner in Borno State to two-term governor, senator and Vice President reflected a career defined by public service and commitment to national development.

They said: “On behalf of the Northern Senators Forum, we felicitate with you, His Excellency Vice President Kashim Shettima, on your Diamond Jubilee, 60th birthday, today, September 2, 2026.

“Your journey from Borno State Commissioner, to two-term Governor, to Distinguished Senator, and now to Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, reflects a life of service defined by resilience, intellect, and patriotic commitment.”

The forum said Shettima had distinguished himself as a bridge-builder and voice of reason, adding that as Vice President, he had demonstrated leadership, competence and compassion while articulating the administration’s policies.

It described him as the leading representative of Northern Nigeria in the present administration, saying he carried the hopes and expectations of millions of people in the region.

The senators expressed confidence that his understanding of the challenges confronting the North, combined with his capacity for dialogue and reconciliation, would continue to promote development and the region’s integration into the Nigerian project.

They also commended what they described as his balancing role as a loyal lieutenant to President Bola Tinubu and a voice for his people.

The forum prayed for more wisdom, strength and good health for the Vice President, saying he still had much to contribute to Nigeria’s unity and progress.

“Happy 60th Birthday, Your Excellency,” the senators said.

Lawan felicitates Shettima

Also, former Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, APC, Yobe North, described Shettima as a Nigerian who had consistently demonstrated exceptional capacity, courage and commitment to the unity and progress of the country.

In a birthday message personally signed by him, Lawan said Shettima’s experience and intellect remained valuable assets to the Tinubu administration, the APC and Nigerians.

He said: “On the occasion of your 60th birthday, I extend my warmest felicitations to you, His Excellency, the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Distinguished Senator Kashim Ibrahim Shettima, GCON.

“This day offers us another opportunity to reflect on your remarkable journey of service to our dear nation. As Vice President, you have consistently demonstrated exceptional capacity, courage, and a firm commitment to the unity and progress of Nigeria.”

Lawan recalled working with Shettima in the 9th Senate, where he said the Vice President distinguished himself through legislative engagement, eloquence and patriotic zeal while representing Borno Central.

He said Shettima’s wealth of experience and deep intellect were particularly valuable as he worked with President Tinubu to address the challenges of national development.

“As you mark this 60th year, I join your family, friends, and well-wishers across the globe in giving thanks to Almighty Allah for a life so impactful.

“I pray that He grants you robust health, enduring wisdom, and many more years of fruitful service to the fatherland and humanity. Happy Birthday, Mr. Vice President,” Lawan said.