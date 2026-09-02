‘Lawal is a renaissance governor who has brought positive change to Zamfara’ — Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Zamfara State Governor, Dr Dauda Lawal, on his birthday, describing him as a “Renaissance governor” who has brought positive change to the state.

The President, in a statement by his Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, commended Lawal’s administration for its infrastructure and urban renewal initiatives, as well as efforts to promote industrialisation in Zamfara.

Tinubu also praised the governor for going beyond infrastructure development to invest in human capital and social services across the state.

According to the President, Lawal’s administration has rehabilitated more than 800 schools, recruited over 2,000 teachers, upgraded hospitals and provided medical supplies across Zamfara.

“President Tinubu, a strong proponent of well-rounded development, says Governor Lawal’s multi-sectoral approach to governance is the right step toward holistic development, especially in human capital development,” the statement said.

Tinubu said Lawal’s approach to governance demonstrated the importance of pursuing development across multiple sectors to improve the well-being of citizens.

As Lawal celebrates his birthday, the President joined his family, friends and the people of Zamfara in wishing him good health and renewed strength as he continues to serve the state and the nation.