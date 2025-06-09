Senator making reckless statement on TV can’t command respect – Presidency slams Ndume

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Presidency has cautioned the senator representing Borno South, Mohammed Ali Ndume on what it described as the lawmakers reckless statement on television.

The presidency said such unguarded utterances make Senator Ndume who was a former Chief Whip of the nation’s upper legislative chamber not to command the respect of any right thinking person.

Reacting to the allegations that a cabal has hijacked President Bola Tinubu”s government and that kleptocrats and kakistocrats dominate the administration, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanugu, accused the high ranking senator of making a sweeping statement without providing any scintilla of proof.

The presidential spokesman said: “Ndume is entitled to his opinion, as a lone-wolf opposition within the APC, though he most often gets his facts wrong or builds his thesis on a specious, faulty foundation.

“Like he lied about General Buratai being ambushed by terrorists. A ranking Senator making reckless statement on TV cannot command the respect of any right thinking person.

“His allegation that kleptocrats and kakistocrats dominate the government is just too sweeping. And he made it without providing any scintilla of proof.

“Kakistocrats? Does he know the word’s meaning, or does he just like bandying terms?

“This President has many competent aides, many of whom were accomplished professionals before coming to work for the government. And they are doing a damn good job, reengineering the country’s economy to ensure it is put on a solid foundation for sustainable growth.

“The results of their collective efforts are clear for all to see. The Nigerian economy is getting better and sustainable growth is being recorded.

“FDI flow is increasing, the stock market is booming. Companies are declaring huge profits. Net foreign reserve is six times more than what Tinubu inherited. Increase in Revenue generation has been phenomenal. States are getting more funds from the centre.

“Contrary to the senator’s view, President Tinubu is not disconnected from the people. He empathises with them and always pleads that the challenges they faced in the first two years will soon become history as the government tackles the crisis of the high cost of food and medicine, while also ramping up the social investment programme for the vulnerable and less privileged.”

Vanguard News