Pipeline Surveillance: FG vows tough sanctions for economic saboteurs, prosecutes over 100 vandals

By Daniel Abia

The Federal Government has issued a stern warning to individuals involved in the sabotage of national infrastructure, particularly crude oil pipelines, pledging grave consequences for offenders. It also confirmed that over 100 pipeline vandals have already been prosecuted.

Speaking during a monthly stakeholders’ engagement in Port Harcourt, the Director of Energy Security in the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Ojukaye Flag-Amachree, warned that the era of impunity for pipeline vandalism and illegal oil bunkering was over.

Represented by Young Harry Amakiri, Flag-Amachree said those engaged in these acts—regardless of status or rank—will face prosecution.

“More than 100 individuals have been prosecuted. It doesn’t matter who you are—even if you are a General or military personnel—if you’re found guilty, you’ll face the law,” he said.

He appealed to community leaders and stakeholders to advise local youths to stay away from illegal activities, noting that the business of oil theft “is no longer as usual.”

In his remarks, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, commended Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) for its consistent engagement with host communities and its contribution to reducing illegal bunkering.

Represented by his Special Assistant on Host Communities, Julius Eddie, the Minister noted that the company’s efforts had significantly boosted national oil production and earned the ministry notable recognitions.

“Illegal oil bunkering, popularly known as kpofire, has reduced due to the solutions proffered by PINL. This has also helped the Minister gain national recognition in policy leadership,” Eddie stated.

As part of its corporate social responsibility, Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) announced the approval of scholarships for 645 beneficiaries across 215 host communities along the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP).

This was revealed by Seriaki Alamieseigha, PINL’s Community Relations Executive, during the stakeholders’ meeting involving communities from Rivers, Abia, and Imo States.

“Each community will benefit from three scholarship slots, and implementation takes effect immediately,” Alamieseigha said.

He added that PINL had partnered with ONSA to establish a facility to aid investigations and prosecutions related to the TNP. Additionally, a women-focused skill acquisition program is in the pipeline to further empower local communities.

Alamieseigha emphasized that the improved synergy between the company and host communities has led to enhanced oil output in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Engr. Akponine Omojevwe, Head of Field Operations for the Eastern Corridor at NNPC Ltd., cautioned sub-contractors working with PINL against employing individuals without due diligence.

“We’re still facing issues of connivance. Sub-contractors must vet recruits properly. This affects PINL’s performance ratings and security on the TNP,” he warned.

The forum provided a platform for community representatives to evaluate PINL’s operations and voice their concerns. Many stakeholders praised the company’s active engagement and made recommendations for strengthening relations and improving project implementation.