Photos: Nollywood stars Lateef Adedimeji, Femi Branch step out in style for Ojude Oba 2025

The 2025 Ojude Oba Festival in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, was graced by the presence of acclaimed Nollywood actors Lateef Adedimeji and Femi Branch, adding a touch of celebrity glamour to the vibrant cultural celebration.

The annual Ojude Oba Festival, a centuries-old tradition, draws people from all walks of life to honor the Awujale of Ijebuland and celebrate Yoruba heritage.

This year, the festival’s blend of rich culture, colorful attire, horse-riding displays, and lively performances was further highlighted by the attendance of these two prominent figures in the Nigerian film industry.

Lateef Adedimeji and Femi Branch participated enthusiastically in the festivities, mingling with the crowd and showcasing their appreciation for the cultural significance of the event.

Their presence stresses the growing connection between Nigeria’s entertainment industry and its traditional heritage celebrations.

Vanguard News