Obi, Otti, Usman to headline Obidient Movement Rebirth in Abuja

Peter Obi

John Alechenu

ABUJA: The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, Abia State Governor, Alex Otti and the Acting National Chairman of the Labour Party, Senator Nenadi Usman are leading a team of distinguished politicians to an event on the rebirth of the Obidient Movement, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Peter Obi Media Reach, POMR, in which Obi was said to have confirmed his attendance as the Special Guest alongside Governor Otti and other top-ranking members of the Obidient Movement.

A renowned legal intellectual, Prof Sam Amadi is expected to provoke conversation in a keynote speech titled: “The Inevitability of a New Nigeria”, with other notable speakers at the occasion including the National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Dr Yunusa Tanko.

The statement read in part: “The highlights of the event themed, ‘the Renaissance of the Obidient Movement’ will be the presentation of a book titled Obi: The Political Change Agent, authored by a veteran journalist, the former Group Political Editor of THISDAY Newspapers and Pioneer Deputy Managing Director of the New Telegraph Newspaper Mr Ike Abonyi.

“The foreword to the book is written by the impassioned legal mind and a fervent Obidient, Dele Farotomi. An esteemed diplomat and former Campaign Manager of Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council Mr Oseloka.H. OBAZE is going to review the book

The ceremony, which is drawing Obidient Movement adherents from across the country, is being held at the Nigerian Air Force Centre in Kado area of Abuja.