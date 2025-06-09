No presidential aspirant in Nigeria has my background — Peter Obi

Peter Obi

By Bayo Wahab

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has said that none of the politicians aspiring to become Nigeria’s president shares the same background with him.

The former Governor of Anambra State said he’s committed to a better Nigeria and has what it takes to lead the country.

Obi said this in an interview with Arise Television on Monday.

With his background in business and politics, the ex-governor said he has the experience of every presidential aspirant in the country.

“Let me assure you, I’m committed to personal Nigeria, and I have what it takes. I have the experience of all those who want to be president today. Nobody have my background. I built a business from this country. I’ve operated in the corporate world, and I’ve been a governor…I transformed the smallest bank into a N25 billion bank.” he said.

Obi also said he saved money for the Government of Anambra State, adding that since he left office, he has not been receiving pensions or gratuity from the state government.

“I’ve been here governor, where I told you the day I left I was not owing anybody, and I think I’m the one who saved most money, and in all this Anambra State, nobody, since I left office, no pension, no gratuity, nothing. I’ve not been not giving a bottle of water.”

To strengthen his claim, Obi said any piece of land purportedly allocated to him by the Government of Anambra State should be confiscated.

Vanguard News