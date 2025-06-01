Nine feared dead as bomb blast hits Borno Bus Stop, Speaker Lawan mourns

…Calls for military takeover of Boko Haram-controlled communities

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

At least nine persons have been feared dead following a bomb blast at a local bus stop in Mairari village, Guzamala Local Government Area of Borno State. The explosion, which occurred around 11 a.m. on Saturday, was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) suspected to have been planted by Boko Haram insurgents.

The tragic incident also left several others with varying degrees of injuries. The wounded victims were reportedly evacuated to medical facilities in Monguno and Maiduguri for urgent treatment.

Confirming the incident on Sunday, the Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abdulkarim Lawan, expressed deep sorrow over the attack, describing it as a “devastating loss” for his constituents.

“It is unfortunate that nine of my resilient constituents were killed by planted IEDs while waiting to board vehicles at a local bus stop in Mairari village,” Lawan said. “May Allah grant their souls Aljanatul Firdaus. I also pray for the swift recovery of those receiving treatment.”

The Speaker revealed that most of the victims were displaced persons who had returned to the village to engage in farming and other economic activities, despite the persistent insecurity in the area.

“Mairari village, which was previously the only resettled community in Guzamala LGA with civil authority, has once again been deserted due to relentless Boko Haram/ISWAP attacks,” Lawan lamented.

He explained that many displaced residents currently taking refuge in Monguno, Gajiram, and Maiduguri routinely travel back to Mairari during the day to tend to their farms. The IED, he said, was strategically planted by insurgents at the bus stop where villagers usually gather to board commercial vehicles after farming activities.

Lawan used the opportunity to renew his call on the military and security agencies to intensify efforts in reclaiming Guzamala LGA, particularly Mairari and Gudumbali—the council headquarters—which have remained under terrorist control for years without any civil authority.

“I commend the efforts of the new Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, and his troops. However, I reiterate my appeal to the military to take full control of Guzamala and restore peace and governance,” he added.

Mairari village, located about 18 kilometers from Monguno and 119 kilometers from Maiduguri, has been a flashpoint of insurgent activity. Despite being resettled twice, the community has repeatedly been abandoned due to renewed attacks, leaving it as a ghost town.

The Borno Police Command is yet to release a formal statement on the incident. When contacted, the command’s spokesperson, Nahum Daso, said details of the attack were still being gathered and promised to provide updates as more information becomes available.

The latest attack underscores the persistent threat posed by Boko Haram and ISWAP factions in Borno’s northern axis and raises fresh concerns over the safety of returnees and farmers in resettled communities.