Night of tributes as FG, govs, Olu of Warri, Soyinka, media icons, others celebrate Uncle Sam @ 90

By Dapo Akinrefon, Efe Onadjae & Dickson Omobola

President Bola Tinubu, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State and his Osun State counterpart, Senator Ademola Adeleke; former governors James Ibori (Delta), Donald Duke (Cross River), Aremo Segun Osoba (Ogun); nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka; media icons.among others, yesterday, showered enconmiums on the Publisher of Vanguard Newspapers, Uncle Sam Amuka-Pemu on his 90 birthday describing him as the guardian of national conscience and a sentinel of Nigeria’s democracy.

Speaking on behalf of the Federal Government during Amuka-Pemu’s 90th birthday celebration held at the Convention Center of the Eko hotel and suites in Lagos, the Minister of Information and Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, said the legacies of the Publisher of Vanguard newspapers remain immortal.

The Minister said Amuka-Pemu has etched his name in the conscience of the country.

His words: “We are gathered here in solemn celebration to pay glowing tribute to a titan of our times. A man whose name is etched in the conscience of our country, whose voice has long served as both compass and conscience for the soul of the Nigerian nation.

Today, we gather in reverent celebration of a legacy of patriotism without blemish, for this is what makes Uncle Sam one of the most enduring voices in Nigeria’s media and democratic evolution. It is not in every generation that we find many Uncle Sams’ guiding compatriots through the murky waters of dictatorship and national uncertainty in our dark days of struggle towards liberation from military rule.

“At 90, Sam Amuka-Pemu is not just a nonagenarian; he is a living monument to truth, justice, and the undying spirit of patriotism. He is the quill through which Nigeria wrote its democratic rebirth, the watchful eye that never blinked through decades of darkness, and the gentle yet unyielding force that nurtured journalism into our collective noble institution.

“Uncle Sam is, quite literally, the institutional memory of Nigerian journalism. A man whose fingerprints are imprinted on some of the most iconic mastheads in our media history: The Daily Times, Sunday Punch, The Punch, and Vanguard. These are not just newspapers. They are chronicles of our national life, mirrors that have reflected our hopes, struggles, and triumphs. And behind those mirrors stood a man of immeasurable principle and courage.

“In 1971, with the late Olu Aboderin, he co-founded The Punch, a newspaper that would go on to redefine news reporting with its bold editorial stance and fierce independence. In 1983, amid political upheaval and repression, he founded Vanguard, offering yet another platform for credible journalism to thrive. He did all this not in pursuit of power or glory, but out of duty to country, to truth, and to the voiceless.

“Yet, to describe Sam Amuka-Pemu as a journalist is to say too little. He is a guardian of the national conscience, a sentinel of our democracy, and one of the last standing titans of press freedom in Africa. It is no exaggeration to say that without voices like his, raised firmly and fearlessly against military rule, our journey to democratic governance might have taken an even darker path.

“We have come to know Uncle Sam to be a warrior in the truest sense, who fought not with fists, but with facts, not with propaganda, but with principle. In doing so, he inspired generations of journalists, columnists, editors, and media entrepreneurs who now carry the torch he lit decades ago.

“Dear friends, in Amuka-Pemu, we see a patriot who chose to stay the course when it was far easier to look away. At 90, he remains arguably the oldest practicing journalist in Nigeria. Still curious. Still committed. Still standing.

“Let us then celebrate not just the passage of time, but the richness of a life well spent. Let us honour him not merely with our words, but with our recommitment to a media that is truly free, fearless, fair, and responsible. To a Nigeria where truth still matters. To a democracy whose lifeblood remains the integrity of those who tell its story.

“So, as we raise our voices in tribute and lift our hearts in gratitude, let us understand the weight of this moment. It is only gratifying that President Bola Tinubu has led this historic charge on Thursday by recognizing your service to Nigeria with a National Honors Award. In Sam Amuka-Pemu, we do not just honour a man. We honour an era and a movement. Chief Sam Amuka-Pemu, Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), you are not just a man of the moment. You are a man for all time.

“May we, the inheritors of his vision, carry forward the torch of truth with the same grace, courage, and integrity that have defined these 90 remarkable years. And may the generations to come know that in our time, there lived a man named Uncle Sam, who walked in humility, stood for justice, wrote with purpose, and lived for a truly democratic Nigeria. Happy 90th Birthday, Uncle Sam Amuka-Pemu

Your legacy is immortal.”

His life is a shining testimony to excellence, unwavering dedication to truth – Oborevwori

Paying glowing tributes to Amuka-Pemu, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, who was represented by Monday Onyeme, described him as a national treasure.

Oborevwori said: “Today, we gather with our hearts brimming with gratitude and admiration to celebrate a truly extraordinary milestone of a national treasure, a titan of Nigerian journalism and an elder statesman of profound distinction. Sam Amuka-Pemu, proudly known as Uncle Sam, your life is a shining testimony to excellence and unwavering dedication to truth. These values have not only defined your illustrious journey but have also shaped the very soul of Nigerian journalism and helped sharpen the consciousness of our nation.

As founder of Vanguard Newspapers and co-founder of the Punch, you have left an indelible mark in the media landscape over a career spanning more than six decades. You have set standards for ethical journalism, balanced storytelling and courageous advocacy and the rule of law. “Through your column, Sad Sam, you offered a generation of readers a blend of wit, wisdom and fearless commentary earning the respect of millions, including former President Muhammadu Buhari, who aptly described you as a gentleman of the press. You are not only a pioneer but also a nation builder. May your days be long and joyful.”

You will see many more years – Adeleke

An elated Governor Ademola Adeleke, who led some songs in Yoruba to thank God for the life of Amuka-Pemu, said: “Last year, we were together eating and drinking. We prayed that by 90, we would celebrate together, and here we are celebrating. By God’s grace, you will be 91, 92, 93 and 100. I wish you well.”

He is a complex, difficult man – Osoba

Earlier in his opening remarks, chairman of the organising committee, Aremo Olusegun Osoba described the Vanguard Publisher as a complex man and difficult character.

The former Ogun State governor said: “Sam Amuka, who we are celebrating, is a very complex and difficult character. He is very difficult. We have been together for over 60 years. You look at him, he looks calm, withdrawn, but underneath is a terrible stubbornness.”

Narrating how he was able to convince and persuade Uncle Sam to approve the arrangement of his birthday, Osoba said: “The weekend that he came to tell me to finalise this arrangement (the birthday party), the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria, the Guild of Editors and the Nigerian Union of Journalists came to me and said: ‘you are the only person who can persuade Sam Amuka to accept the party.’ So, I went to his house and we started on serious abuse.

He insulted me, I insulted him. At the end of the day, on condition, he accepted that we make it as informal as possible and with plenty of music. When we served together in Daily Times, he was then Sad Sam. He blew his trumpet the opposite way. Sarcastic, witty in his writing.”

Speaking further, he said: “I can remember we wrote a story about the late Lieutenant Colonel Bukar Dimka, retd, misbehaving, releasing the wife by force from the maternity hospital. Then Dimka said that he should bring me as the new editor. When I got to Apapa, he sent me to the field to frog jump. I had to hold my ear, so I started to frog jump.

The following week, Sam wrote an article on the military. He said the best profession in this country now is the military. They get everything free, they get uniform free, food free, and attack trade free. The attack trades are the young girls who escaped from Biafra to the other side. He was the only one who could poke fun at the military then, and was not arrested. Today, I am happy that he has agreed, and we are holding this party. He is a first class art collector. In his house, if he had kept all his works, it would have been bigger than the National Museum.”

He is master of ambush – Soyinka

Also, Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka described him as a deceptive individual who loved laying ambush on people.

He said: “Sam is very deceptive, and is good at laying an ambush. Well, in the journalistic field, metaphorically, the real master of ambush happens to be one of the least among us. He is very deceptive. It is wonderful to be able to be here with him today; to tell him if he wants to do any mischief, he is my aburo (younger brother). All I can do is just drink to your health and thank you for the marvellous paragraphs and pages you have given to journalism. We were a small crowd, but very interesting crowd in those days. Peter Pan, Sad Sam, a few other nick names, it was an incredible period. It is still continuing in many ways because the pioneers are still very much with us. It is a marvellous, awesome generation who responded to the circumstances which have changed.”

I never saw his complex side – Aigbogun

In his tributes, former Editor of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr Frank Aigbogun said he has not seen the complex side of Uncle Sam.

He said: “I have heard that Uncle Sam is complex. Somehow, I have never seen that complex side of Uncle Sam starting from my first direct contact with him on July 19, 1984, when he interviewed me to be the news editor of Vanguard Newspapers. At the time, he asked me one question: ‘my friend, what book are you reading now?’ I told him, and he said: ‘can you tell me a bit about the book?’ I did, and he said: ‘young man, if what I have heard about you is true, we want you here. When are you going to start the job?’ I have never had such a smooth, soft interview. However, that is Uncle Sam for you. In August, I began the job, which lasted for 14 years. I never engaged with the complex side of Uncle Sam. A part of him that I know is how he lives; perhaps, the best journalist living in today’s Nigeria.

The second bit is about his generosity, which cannot be measured. When Margaret Thatcher’s election was going to be held, he told me to go and cover it. Of course, it was my first trip to the United Kingdom. Uncle Sam gave me the key to his flat. Suddenly, I became an editor at a very early age. Everyday, Uncle Sam told me I could do the job. He would say to me: ‘Frank, have you seen a day that a newspaper doesn’t have front page stories?’ I told him: ‘no.’ Uncle Sam said to me: ‘the best editor is the one who knows what not to publish.’ Everyday, that resonates in my head. He said: ‘everybody can publish anything, but the guy who can make a decision on what not to publish is the editor.’

Uniqueness, humility define him– Adetiba

The pioneer editor of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr Muyiwa Adetiba said uniqueness and humility define him (Amuka-Pemu).

He said: “I have known Uncle Sam for almost 50 years. Generosity is one of the unique things about him. If you told him you liked his shirt those days at the Punch, he would remove it and give it to you. Uncle Sam is more than my publisher, more than the person that I look up to. Actually, I try to pattern my professional life after him. I admire him.”

He is a confirmation of God’s words – Olu of Warri

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwaste III, in his glowing tributes to the celebrant said Amuka-Pemu remains a confirmation of God’s words.

He said: “It was interesting to hear that even with your wit and beating heart, you managed to escape arrest under the military. By the way, I am not surprised to hear that. I also made an observation this evening. That is today the date of your birth. And as it relates to the day that Nigeria has declared its democracy day. And for one who contributed so much to freedom of speech and encouragement of democracy, I found myself sitting here thinking, how did you feel or how you might have felt on your birthday in June 1993? I am sure Sad Sam would have found an apt way to describe how he felt in June 1993 on your birthday. I wonder if you wrote the days after; what you wrote, and if you did write, I would like to read those words. But life is interesting. Because 1993 compared to now in 2025, in celebration of democracy day, the President, gave you a great national honour. And now, it is your birthday in 2025. Today, you are most certainly celebrated. All is truly well that ends well. And if you are still writing, I would love to confess to see what you have to say in these next few days, after your birthday in 2025. I suppose that is why God …when you were telling everybody you did not want to be 90. He wanted you to see that truly, not only is He a good God, but He is also a just God.

“So whatever your iniquities, because you stood for truth and freedom, I believe it confirms what God’s word says, the earth will not bow to false preachers. I celebrate you today, Sam Amuka. I will send you a special feather that you can put on your cap.”

After this night of tributes, I’m already dead — Uncle Sam

In an emotion-laden response, Uncle Sam said with the tributes held in his honour, he said: “I thought we were going to come here and dance, with all musicians, but I’m here, and I feel proud and honored. I want to thank all those who have given time to make this occasion happen. Especially my aburo and Friend Osoba

“When I was 80, I was in China. And I wanted to go to France this time, but they sent me back to Africa.

Osoba has been so useful to me, ensuring to pull the crowd for me. So for once, we come together. .

“And so, I thank you all. I thank you all, especially my father Olu of Warri. And all, my friends.

I thank you all, especially my family. I thank you all, especially.

ROLL CALL

*Alhaji Mohammed Idris –Minister of Information and Orientation

*Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State

*Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, represented by his deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme *Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, represented by his Commissioner for Information, Mr Aniekam Umanah

*Former governor of Cross River State, Mr Donald Duke

*Former governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba

*Former governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori

*2023 Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi

*Former governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola

*Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka

*The Olu of Warri , Ogiame Atuwatse lll

*Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Bode George

*Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Public Communication, Mr Sunday Dare

*Chairperson of NIDCOM, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa

*Former Foreign Affairs Minister, Gen Ike Nwachukwu, retd

*Former editors of Vanguard Newspapers, Messrs Muyiwa Adetiba, Frank Aigbogun and Gbenga Adefaye

*Former Foreign Affairs Minister, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi

*Former Minister of Trade, Chief Mrs Nike Akande

*Senator Bode Olajumoke

*Senator Ben Obi

*Publisher of Guardian Newspapers, Lady Maiden Ibru; *Publisher of ThisDay Newspapers, Nduka Obaigbena

*Chairman of Zenith Bank, Mr Jim Ovia

*Veteran journalist, Mr Ray Ekpu *Senator Ben Bruce

Former Managing Director of Daily Times, Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi

*Chairman of the Punch Newspapers, Chief Shola Ogunsola

*Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Mr Bayo Onanuga

*Chairman of Daily Trust, Mallam Kabiru Yusuf