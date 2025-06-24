NEMA conducts flood simulation in Anambra

….Urges early action, stakeholder synergy

National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, at the weekend, carried out a full-scale flood response simulation exercise in Ogbaru, Anambra State, a proactive move to strengthen flood preparedness across the South-East.

The live simulation, codenamed ‘EX IDE MMILI ODACH’, was conducted along the banks of the River Niger and led by the Director General of NEMA, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, who underscored the need for early preparedness and coordinated action among emergency responders and community stakeholders to curb the rising threat of floods.

Addressing participants at the opening of the exercise, Umar said flooding remains one of Nigeria’s most recurrent and devastating natural disasters, with profound consequences on lives, livelihoods, and infrastructure.

“The recent flood disaster in Mokwa, Niger State, reminds us of our exposure to climate-related risks.This simulation is designed to evaluate our existing protocols, identify gaps, and foster collaboration between all relevant agencies,” she said.

Umar noted that the exercise was tailored for the South-East zone, where the 2025 Seasonal Climate Prediction indicates high flood risk, particularly in Anambra, Imo, and Abia states.

According to her, grassroots communities like Ogbaru must be empowered with awareness, training, and access to early warning systems.

“Our capacity to respond effectively to disasters depends largely on how much we prepare ahead. This exercise is a strategic, forward-looking step to reduce vulnerabilities,” she stated.

She called on participants to approach the drill with professionalism, commitment, and a willingness to improve Nigeria’s national disaster management system through learning and coordination.

Also speaking, NEMA’s Director of Search and Rescue, Air Commodore Kenneth Oyong, disclosed that the simulation was preceded by days of technical engagement and sensitisation activities involving local agencies, youth groups, and residents of flood-prone areas.

“We have held workshops and drills to clarify the roles and responsibilities of all actors at every level. The goal is to ensure that in a real crisis, there is no confusion—just swift, coordinated action,” Oyong said.

The simulation, held at the Nigerian Naval Unit camp in Ogbaru, featured the deployment of emergency assets and a coordinated mock rescue operation involving boats, medical teams, and emergency services.

It drew participation from key national and state agencies including the Nigerian Armed Forces, Nigeria Police Force, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Department of State Services (DSS), the Federal Fire Service, and the Nigerian Red Cross Society.

Also present were officials from the Anambra and Ebonyi State Emergency Management Agencies (SEMA), Ogbaru Local Government Council, Local Emergency Management Committee (LEMC), community leaders, local boat operators, and volunteers.

Representing the Anambra State Government, the Executive Secretary of Anambra SEMA, Chief Paul Odenigbo, commended NEMA’s proactive efforts and reaffirmed the state’s readiness to work closely with the federal agency in strengthening flood disaster management systems.

“This exercise reflects the seriousness with which we must approach the threat of flooding. Anambra State will continue to support initiatives that protect our communities and build resilience at the grassroots,” Odenigbo said.