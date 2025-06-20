NCC Warns: No more mercy for vandals of critical national infrastructure

NCC approves 50% tariff hike for telecoms

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has vowed to take a tougher stance against the vandalism of Critical National Infrastructure (CNI), warning that culprits will face full prosecution under the law.

This declaration was made by the Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Aminu Maida, during a media briefing held in Abuja on Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

Dr. Maida, represented by the Acting Director of Public Affairs, Nnenna Ukoha, expressed concern over the alarming frequency of fibre cuts and vandalism, which he said pose a serious threat to Nigeria’s digital economy and national security.

“Telecommunications services are vital to national security and economic development. Between May 21 and 31 alone, we recorded over 147 fibre cuts, which severely disrupted service delivery in affected areas,” he said.

He noted that the NCC is working to operationalize the Digital Infrastructure Initiative (DII) and is collaborating with stakeholders to classify telecom assets as Critical National Infrastructure. These assets, he explained, are essential for sectors such as finance, education, health, security, and public services.

To strengthen protection of telecom infrastructure, the Commission is implementing several strategic measures, including:

Full prosecution of vandals under the Critical National Infrastructure Protection Bill;

Partnerships with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other security agencies;

Establishment of a Joint Technical Working Group for coordinated responses;

Engagement with local communities via NCC Zonal Offices to encourage early reporting and local involvement;

Outreach to construction companies and road maintenance agencies through workshops;

Deployment of international security standards at telecom installations nationwide.

Dr. Maida reiterated that protecting telecommunications infrastructure is a shared responsibility. He called on government agencies, service providers, communities, and citizens to work together to safeguard Nigeria’s digital future.

“We are making it clear: No more mercy for those who damage critical infrastructure. This is an attack on national development, and it will no longer be tolerated,” he warned.

The NCC assured Nigerians of its continued commitment to building a secure, resilient, and inclusive digital ecosystem for the benefit of all.