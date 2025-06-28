Lagos reopens Oko Oba abattoir 

Oko-Oba abattoir

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Barely 10 days after closure, the Lagos State Government has directed the immediate re-opening of the Abattoir at Oko-Oba, Agege area of the state.

Recall that the State Government shut the Oko-Oba Abattoir on June 20 following an inspection by top State officials, which discovered flagrant disregard of the State environmental laws guiding safe operations of abattoirs in the state.

Meanwhile, following the fulfilment of sanitation and hygienic prescriptions by the operators, the state government ordered the reopening and resumption of normal business activities.

The State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, gave the directive for the reopening of the facility.

According to Wahab; “The operators have substantially complied with the minimum benchmark for the operations of abattoirs in the state, which was flagrantly flouted, necessitating the closure.”

He informed that part of the conditions for reopening is that, every month, Ministry of Environment and Water Resources officials will conduct periodic inspections of the facilities at the Abattoir.

Wahab, therefore, urged the operators to avoid unsanitary activities, waste mismanagement and unhygienic handling of animal products as they conduct their businesses.

Meanwhile, a visit to the abbattoir in the early hours on Saturday, revealed resumption of activities as both operators and buyers were seen going about their usual businesses.