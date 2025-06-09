It’s too early to talk about 2027 polls – Otti

Abia Gov Alex Otti

By Ugochukwu Aaribe

‎Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has said it is too early to talk about the 2027 general election.

‎ Otti stated this while receiving a former Governor of Abia State, and the Senator representing Abia North Senatorial zone, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu and Senator Chris Adighije who once represented Abia Central Senatorial District, as both men paid him a friendly visit to commend him for the good works he is doing in the State.

The Governor used the opportunity to discuss governance issues with Kalu and Adighije.

Otti also commended President Bola Tinubu for taking what he described as courageous decisions to fix Nigeria’s economy.

‎ He said;”People in 2025 are talking of 2027,you can’t even talk about 2027 because there is no guarantee that you would go beyond 2025. Who are you to begin to talk about 2027?”

‎“Today is certain; tomorrow is a promise. Next tomorrow is gambling. Let us talk about today; when tomorrow comes, and we are lucky to be part of it, we can hold the discussion.Nobody is competent to talk about tomorrow except he or she wants to play God.

‎Otti thanked the former Governor for the work he did in the State in the past, stressing that there was no need to dwell on how things went wrong in the past.

While stating that what his administration hit the reset button and started work, without looking back.

He explained that he is using the time he has to work for the people and not to fight anybody.

“Government and Governance is a continuum, it can be broken but you must go back and recover it.

“You fix the place that generates the revenue, the revenue will come and you use it to fix other places.”

The Governor further stated that even at night, businesses are going on in Aba, unlike before.

“There is no sleep in Aba now. People don’t go to bed. So, when I was talking about the velocity of money during my campaign, people thought it was a joke. Once people are awake, money is changing hands. And, any time money changes hands, people make money. That’s how the economy works, it’s not rocket science.”

‎

‎Otti also stated that he has directed the Commissioner for Works to devise a plan to light up Umuahia to Ohafia, stressing that he does not want the State’s economy to go to sleep by 6pm along that axis.

“So, we want the people there to be awake, we don’t want the economy to go to sleep by 6pm. We want the economy to operate like Lagos and Abuja where people hardly sleep. And, whenever they want to go to bed, they hand over to somebody else.Anytime money changes hands, somebody is making money.”

‎Earlier, Kalu said that he told Otti that he was going to be around during his 2nd anniversary in office but could not make it as he was invited by President Tinubu for his 2nd anniversary celebration in Lagos, but assured the Governor that he will visit him anytime he is in the State.

‎Kalu who described the Governor as his friend whom he cannot play politics with, said he came from Igbere to the Governor’s residence with ease,adding that the journey on the road from Igbere to Umuahia, which has now reduced by an hour,as well as the one connecting Umuahia to Ohafia.

‎“You’re my friend for life; you are my brother for life. Whether you are running election or not running election, brotherhood is brotherhood,you have done well for our State. Thank you very much…

‎“I want to make it clear to you: you have done well, and the State will continue to grow under your leadership.”

‎While declaring his support for the Governor ,Kalu urged him to support President Tinubu, stressing that he wants him to be close to the President and not asking him to leave his Party.

‎Also speaking, Senator Chris Adighije said he is proud to be an Abian and didn’t make a mistake supporting Governor Otti and would continue to support him, saying that it is not about partisan politics but the progress of the State.