Israel’s Netanyahu says expects ‘several waves of Iranian attacks’

Benjamin Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he expected “several waves of Iranian attacks” in response to Israeli strikes on the Islamic republic on Friday, saying he had initially planned an attack in April.

“We expect to be exposed to several waves of Iranian attacks,” Netanyahu said in a video statement, after Israel struck military and nuclear sites in Iran in the early hours of Friday.

“It was necessary to act and I set the implementation date for the end of April 2025,” Netanyahu said. “For various reasons, it did not work out.”

Iran called Israel’s wave of strikes on Friday a “declaration of war,” while US President Donald Trump warned Tehran of “even more brutal” attacks if it does not make a deal on its nuclear programme.

Israel said its air strikes had killed several top Iranian generals and scientists, including most of the senior leadership of the Revolutionary Guards’ air force, while hitting about 100 targets including nuclear facilities.