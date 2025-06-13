Israel says intercepted ‘most’ drones launched from Iran

An Israeli flag flutters on the Mount of Olives as the sun rises over Jerusalem and its landmark Dome of the Rock mosque on June 13, 2025, following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement that a military operation was launched against Iran and would “continue for as many days as it takes”. Israel carried out strikes targeting nuclear and military sites in Iran early on June 13, after US President Donald Trump warned of a possible “massive conflict” in the region. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)

Israel’s military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said on Friday that Israel intercepted “most” drones launched from Iran in response to air strikes on military and nuclear sites.

“Earlier, we alerted about a large-scale drone launch targeting our territory. Most of the targets were intercepted”, Defrin said during a press briefing after the army said Iran had launched about 100 drones towards Israel.

“The Israeli Air Force continues to operate to intercept unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched from Iran toward the State of Israel,” the military said in a statement shortly before Defrin’s briefing.

In its largest military action against Iran to date, Israel’s wave of strikes hit about 100 targets including nuclear facilities and military command centres, and killed senior figures, among them the armed forces chief and top nuclear scientists.