Iran-Israel war: ‘A fire no one can control’, UN warns

A plume of heavy smoke and fire rise over an oil refinery in southern Tehran, after it was hit in an overnight Israeli strike, on June 15, 2025. Iran fired a fresh barrage of missiles at Israel, state television announced early on June 15, as the rivals exchanged fire for a third day. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has warned that the ongoing violent conflict between Iran and Israel is “a fire no one can control” and risks spiralling out of control.

Guterres also warned that the world stood on the edge of catastrophe as Israel’s military campaign inside Iran intensified and strikes on nuclear facilities threatened to trigger a catastrophe.

The regional fallout is expanding, with missiles from Yemen’s Houthi forces targeting Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory, while armed groups in Iraq are reportedly mobilising.

In an address to the UN Security Council on Friday, Guterres made an urgent plea for de-escalation, calling the spiralling confrontation a defining moment for the future of global security.

“We are not drifting toward crisis, we are racing toward it,” he said adding,“This is a moment that could shape the fate of nations”.

“The expansion of this conflict could ignite a fire no one can control,” he stressed, warning of widespread panic and destruction.

The Secretary-General’s remarks came amid a mounting civilian toll in both Israel and Iran, and as several nuclear sites in Iran have come under direct military assault.

Over 100 targets have reportedly been struck across Iran, including military and nuclear infrastructure such as the Natanz and Isfahan nuclear facilities and the Khondab heavy water reactor.

Iranian officials reported over 224 civilian deaths, with some estimates twice as high and more than 2,500 have been reportedly injured.

Major cities like Tehran have seen mass displacements, fuel shortages and widespread panic.

Iran has responded with its own barrage of missile strikes on Israel, hitting cities such as Tel Aviv, Haifa and Beersheba.

Critical civilian sites, including the Soroka Medical Center and the Weizmann research institute, have been damaged.

No fewer than 24 Israelis were confirmed dead, with more than 900 injured.

Guterres urged both parties to give diplomacy a chance.

He reiterated the need for full Iranian cooperation with the UN nuclear energy watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency